Changes to be recommended in selective service registration

March 21
01:15 2019
A federal judge in Houston recently ruled that a male-only draft is unconstitutional on the basis that women can now serve in combat roles like men do.

“In short, while historical restrictions on women in the military may have justified past discrimination, men and women are now ‘similarly situated for purposes of a draft or registration for a draft,” Judge Gray Miller wrote in his ruling. “If there was ever a time to discuss ‘the place of women in the Armed Services,’ that time has passed.”

Though the military has not inducted anyone through a draft since 1973, almost all men are required by law to register with Selective Service within 30 days of their 18th birthday, according to the Selective Service System.

If a man does not register before their 26th birthday, he can permanently lose access to all federal and many state college loans and grants, all federal government jobs and the ability to renew his driver’s license in most states.

Part-time student Christian Mutters, 22, is currently a reservist in the U.S. Army.

“My immediate reaction [to the ruling] was unsurprised,” Mutters said. “With how strongly we have pushed equality the past couple of years.”

Mutters said he “[does not] agree with any type of draft in our country.”

“The reason our military is strong is because the people that are in generally want to be in,” Mutters said. “I would take one of the guys from my unit over 10 draftees without even thinking.”

Tyler Hughes, an ecology for environmental science freshman, said he agreed with the ruling.

“I always think that women should be viewed the same as men and if men were called to the draft, I think women should be a part of that as well,” Hughes said.

Currently, the National Commission on Military, National and Public Service is conducting a study on the draft and the potential of including women in it.

“The Congress charged the Commission with considering whether to expand the registration requirement for the Selective Service System to include women,” the committee’s January 2019 interim report said. “We are carefully considering and actively seeking input on this crucial question.”

In a 2017 report, the Pentagon said that it “would appear imprudent to exclude approximately 50 percent of the population — the female half — from availability for the draft in the case of a national emergency.”

“Future wars may have requirements for skills in non-combat fields in which the percentage of individuals qualified would not be as variable by gender,” the report said. “If a draft becomes necessary, the public must see that it is fair and equitable. For that to happen, the maximum number of eligible persons must be registered.”

Biochemistry junior Alyssa Digno said the ruling is beneficial to the future of the U.S. military.

“Let’s say if our country ever goes into a state of need and [needs] an army, I think that involves everyone,” Digno said. “Not just men, but everyone too.”

The National Commission on Military, National and Public Service will present the president and Congress their recommendations in regard to the selective service registration process and how to increase participation in the military by March 2020.

Featured Image: Courtesy Facebook.

