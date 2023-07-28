Changes to SNAP requirements highlight food insecurity in Denton

Thousands of Texans over the age of 49 are at risk of losing their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits as a result of new work requirement rules imposed by the federal government.

The changes made to SNAP were part of the deal to raise the federal debt ceiling this summer. In the past, any SNAP participant aged 49 and under who did not claim a dependent or a disability had to work 80 hours a month in order to receive full benefits. This requirement will now extend to older age groups. The rules take effect in September, raising the maximum age to 51. That age limit will then jump to 53 in October and again to 55 in 2024.

“This is only going to exacerbate a problem that is already near the limit of exasperation,” District 5 council member Brandon Chase McGee said. “We are dealing with such limited resources already.”

Over 44,000 Texans could lose their SNAP benefits in response to the age limit increase, according to a recent study from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

This move is the latest in a series of government actions altering federal benefits programs. In June, Tarrant Area Food Bank and Texas Health and Human Services co-hosted an event for Medicaid renewal at the Serve Denton nonprofit center with the aim of addressing the influx of people needing to reapply for benefits following the end of the temporary emergency authorizations the COVID-19 pandemic called for.

“We as a nonprofit community are still trying to ensure that as few people as possible get left behind by the termination of pandemic benefits,” said Teddy Yan, United Way of Denton County’s Director of Financial Initiatives and university alumnus.

Denton County has two separate food banks responsible for assisting with food insecurity in the area. The Tarrant Area Food Bank covers the portion of Denton County to the west of I-35, and North Texas Food Bank covers the half of Denton County east of I-35.

Julie Butner, president and CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank, said the requirements will place a higher demand on their food pantries in Denton County. Butner said Tarrant Area Food Bank is already seeing higher numbers due to inflation and a rising cost of living.

“The lion’s share of folks that come to see us are already working, they’re just not making enough money to cover all of their basic necessities like food, rent [and] gasoline,” Butner said.

Butner estimates SNAP benefits provide $265 per person, per month. For many families and individuals, those extra funds help offset other monthly expenditures.

McGee said federal policymakers are not paying enough attention to the problems elected officials witness on a local level. Citing Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, McGee states that leadership in Washington needs to care more about issues such as food insecurity.

“What I see in changing the SNAP requirement is a lack of compassion for humanity, it’s wrong on every level,” McGee said. “It doesn’t just affect adults, it affects kids too.”

According to the North Texas Food Bank website, 1 in every 5 kids in north Texas is food insecure. As children are let out of school during the summer, a higher importance is put on food banks providing food assistance in those months.

For some, special circumstances will prohibit them from being able to meet the work requirements that have extended to older age populations. Those occupying a caretaker role may not be able to fulfill work requirements due to having to devote the majority of their time to taking care of a loved one experiencing a disability or other situation.

“Sometimes folks are coming to us because they’ve just recently been laid off or there’s been some sort of a transition in their life,” Butner said. “Maybe they’ve had a death in the family, or some unforeseen circumstance and they are in food crisis.”

Since May of this year, Yan said food banks in Denton County have seen an uptick in visits from senior citizens and people with disabilities. Yan said a rising cost of living is responsible, as this uptick lines up with when property valuations were released, leading to landlords passing down increased mortgage payments to renters in Denton County.

Butner said Tarrant Area Food Bank is looking to spread awareness about the new restrictions. They are also asking for support for the farm bill and looking to divert people to alternative programs.

The farm bill is a legislative package dedicated to a number of food and agricultural topics that considerably impact the SNAP program. The Emergency Food Assistance Program, or TEFAP, is one farm bill initiative responsible for supplying local food banks with food. Another related program Butner stresses the importance of is the Commodity Food Supplemental Program, which is a federally-funded program involved in providing groceries to seniors.

“By October, we will have an answer to what the farm bill looks like,” Butner said.

Featured Image: A SNAP sign is displayed at the front of a grocery store in Denton, Texas on July 16, 2023. Makayla Brown