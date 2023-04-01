ChatGPT AI undermines the education system and workforce

When OpenAi released ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot that can answer user-operated questions, critics raised questions about its potential for misuse. The numerous cases of employees and students passing off work generated by ChatGPT as their own show that the AI chatbot poses an unprecedented threat to the education system and workforce.

If enough information is available, the AI generator will fulfill commands with as close to accurate details as possible. On the other hand, there’s the potential for ChatGPT to replace missing gaps with the wrong data. ChatGPT’s training was completed in 2021, so its knowledge of world events since that year is highly limited. This can become a problem for users who make the mistake of relying on ChatGPT for information regarding current events.

Admittedly, there are near-limitless applications for AI in both academic ventures and the business world. Examples include template blog posts or lines of code depending on the user’s field of expertise. That doesn’t mean ChatGPT is always reliable. According to OpenAI, “ChatGPT sometimes writes plausible-sounding but incorrect or nonsensical answers.”

Certain school districts are trying to monitor the use of ChatGPT in the classrooms, but it isn’t enough. There isn’t a surefire way to determine AI-generated work from human work.

ChatGPT is an extremely useful tool with many attributes and limitations. It’s a little sensitive to phrasing specific inputs or repeating the same prompts repeatedly. It also guesses what the user is trying to say instead of asking any other questions for further clarification.

Essay writing is the main potential issue with ChatGPT, as students can simply type in particular key phrasing in order to receive completed work. The AI-generated essays can look convincing to the point where teachers can’t always determine what’s real or not.

New York City’s Department of Education informed the site Chalkbeat New York it was restricting student and faculty access to ChatGPT on school networks because of the “negative impacts on student learning, and concerns regarding the safety and accuracy of content.” This prevents students and faculty from using it for assignments on the network and devices.

The only way for school districts to access ChatGPT now is to request specific permission from the department in order to study it. This course of action is a slow start to preventing the potential abuse of ChatGPT in schools. It’s an incredibly useful tool that can be applied for research and checking sources, but can easily fall into the wrong hands.

Though school districts around the country are cracking down on AI’s potentially dangerous use, there is still room for rampant plagiarism through online means. Students can still access the site outside of the school on their own devices at home.

This might sound scary for the future of education and business going forward, but OpenAI is working on a potential solution to plagiarism.

OpenAI launched an AI classifier in January that can combat plagiarism by checking if an AI or a human wrote an essay. OpenAI policy research director Lama Ahmad told CNN that users shouldn’t rely solely on the classifier because it isn’t consistently accurate. In a test run by OpenAI, the classifier only correctly identified 26 percent of AI-generated works analyzed.

On the other hand, students can utilize ChatGPT for instant feedback on student essays and assignments. With the correct intention, the chatbot can help improve student’s writing skills and overall grasp of class material. It can also be used as a virtual tutor to provide students with personalized assistance and guidance on a wide range of subjects.

ChatGPT isn’t all bad, but like most new technology throughout the years, there’s the opportunity for abuse and dishonesty. Users can rely too much on technology to produce their assignments. This new generation will enter the job market without the critical skills and knowledge necessary for success if they participate in skimming by AI use.

Featured Illustration by Jazmine Garcia