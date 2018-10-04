Cher honors ABBA, ‘Mamma Mia!’ with new album ‘Dancing Queen’

Fresh off the “Mamma Mia!” sequel, Cher has returned to the famous ABBA songs the movie introduced to some younger viewers with her latest album “Dancing Queen.”

Because of the amount of promotion involved in “Mamma Mia!” and its 2018 sequel, I couldn’t get these songs out of my head — and I guess Cher felt the same way.

One of the few songs I knew before watching “Mamma Mia!” was “Dancing Queen.” Even if you haven’t hear of ABBA before, you probably know this song. My dad used to listen to radio stations that played ’70s and ’80s music, so somewhere along the way I heard the song.

Cher kept a lot of ABBA’s sound in each of the songs but still found a way to make it her own by adding more of her signature pop-y vibes, bringing the songs into the 21st century. The instrumentals very obviously point toward ABBA, but the vocals are all Cher. After all, Cher and ABBA are both vocal powerhouses, so it’s hard to confuse the two.

Apart from the fact that all these songs are iconic and are a part of an iconic movie franchise, this is definitely an album you can sing and dance along to, and everything is very catchy and upbeat. It still definitely maintains those musical aspects I saw and loved in the movies, which translated well on this album.

Cher did and exceptional job in capturing the emotion of the song “The Winner Takes It All.” It was a sad song in the movie, and I could feel that same emotion while listening it to from Cher. I was looking forward to hearing Cher’s version of “Mamma Mia” and “Dancing Queen” (of course), and she did a great job with those, too. These two are still my favorites.

A new favorite I was able to add on to my list is is “Chiquitita.” I like the message and its upbeat nature.

If I had to skip a song, it would be “Waterloo.” To be fair though, I didn’t really like the song when I watched the movie, and my opinion hasn’t changed.

“The Name Of The Game” is a new song to me, and it ranks closer to the bottom on this album. It lost a lot of its ABBA roots and strayed away from the mixing of it and Cher. This song is more about a pop-y hit than ABBA — or Cher, for that matter.

I’ve never been too keen on the autotune trend in pop music, and the use of this bothered me a little in this album. I think Cher stands well on her own and doesn’t need autotune.

Overall, I really enjoyed this album from Cher, who honors ABBA beautifully in most of the songs.

My Rating: 3/5 stars

Featured Image: Courtesy Twitter