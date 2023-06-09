Childcare Network Daycare remains closed, former employees speak out about conditions

An employee walkout at the Childcare Network on Market Street has left the daycare closed since the start of May.

The Denton Record-Chronicle first reported the daycare’s closure, which was originally closed until May 25, but Childcare Network Corporate Office Representative Lauren Noriega said the facility is still closed. Childcare Network is currently hiring new staff for the daycare.

“We provided an update to our families on Friday, May 26,” Noriega said in an email to the North Texas Daily. “We do not have an anticipated opening date at this time.”

While the daycare is looking to reopen, employees have brought to light the working conditions which caused them to walk out. According to former assistant director and walkout member Megan Seals, employees would work 10-12 hour days with insufficient pay, often covering multiple positions due to a lack of staff.

“If there was a tour, I had to stop what I was doing and do the tour,” Seals said. “I was embarrassed almost every single time because the rooms were so chaotic, and you could tell they were full and the teachers were stressed.”

In addition to the lack of staff, the daycare was overpopulated with children, Seals said. Kids would stay in the offices and hallways because there was no room for them in the classrooms. Instead of hiring more staff, corporate pushed the enrollment of more children.

“Eventually, we had to turn parents away because we were maxed out, but even that caused problems and we weren’t allowed to do that,” Seals said.

Educator and former Childcare Network employee Tara Olson said this environment was not unique to the past year, having experienced a similar situation during her time working there from 2018 to 2019. She shared a classroom with another teacher, experienced hostility from higher-ups and was rarely given breaks.

“I personally was hired to be full-time and even though we were understaffed, I wasn’t given full-time hours,” Olsen said. “We would be given little to no time together during the day to coordinate plans and ideas for our classroom.”

Former staff said expectations were high, and they tried their best to meet them. While the working conditions were difficult, the staff did everything in their power to try to accommodate the students as well as keep the operations of the daycare legal and running.

“The teachers really did their best,” Seals said. “They loved the kids, but this company made it hard for everyone to even enjoy coming to work anymore. We loved the parents and children and it broke our hearts the way things ended.”

The stressful work environment ultimately resulted in an employee walkout initiated by the director, after which many of the employees followed. Seals cited the teachers’ loyalty to why many of the teachers left.

“Once the director left, I left right behind her, and the rest of the staff followed,” Seals said. “We were a team and enjoyed working together. A lot of us had worked together for years.”

In response to the alleged poor employee treatment and overcrowding, Noriega said that Childcare Network prioritizes the well-being of its staff and students. In the case of reopening, there has been no indication that the procedures at Childcare Network would change.

“Classroom ratios are an important part of keeping our children safe and happy, which is our number one priority,” Noriega said in an email to the Daily. “We review local wages on a regular basis and are proud to offer a full portfolio of benefits to all our full-time employees.”

Childcare Network has moved 20 to 25 of the 120 children from the Market Street location to the other Childcare Network daycare on Teasley Lane.

“Our corporate recruiting team is working diligently to fill our staffing gaps and has added additional resources to hire teachers for our school,” Noriega said in an email to the Daily. “We miss our families dearly and our ultimate goal is to bring them back as soon as possible.”

Featured Image: The Childcare Network logo is printed on the side of the daycare’s school buses at Market Street on June 3, 2023. Makayla Brown