Chloé Kiffer joins College of Music as assistant violin professor

Award-winning musician and Manhattan School of Music precollege violin teacher Chloé Kiffer will begin as assistant professor of violin in the fall.

The native French musician has appeared at festivals in France, Germany, China and New York, and earned acclaim from the New York Times for her “pure and beautiful tone,” according to the Manhattan School of Music.

“I am so excited to announce that I will be joining the music faculty at the University of North Texas,” Kiffer said in an Instagram post. “UNT has an impressive program with a high-caliber faculty and students. [I’m] looking forward to teaching and performing in the Denton/Dallas area.”

Kiffer earned her master’s and postdoctorate degrees at the Manhattan School of Music and her doctorate at Stony Brook University. She comes from a family of musicians and started taking violin lessons from her mom when she was six years old.

“I was going to concerts and very exposed to music, but there was no doubt in my mind I was going to be a violinist,” Kiffer said.

Kiffer lived in France until she was 19 years old before moving to the United States. After receiving her degrees at the Manhattan School of Music, Kiffer returned to teach as a pre-college violin and viola teacher.

Kiffer will move to Denton to teach at the university and will also teach at the Manhattan School every Saturday online. She plans on flying to Manhattan occasionally to give lessons in person.

During Kiffer’s time at the university, she plans to build a violin studio with “a very strong but friendly atmosphere, go to schools, play outreach concerts and try to bring people to students’ concerts to [create a] community.”

Kiffer said coming from an international background has helped her learn how to approach students, find the right routine techniques and the right pieces for them to practice and give them advice on what program she believes is the correct spot for them.

“Dr. Kiffer is a perceptive, committed teacher whose students have received honors and prizes at national and international competitions,” Adam Hockman, practice and performance consultant and student experience manager at Heifetz International Music Institute, said. “She is a sought-after performer with great artistic and technical flair, and [she] brings decades of performing and teaching experience to UNT’s renowned program.”

Kearston Gonzales, a former student of Kiffer’s in the Manhattan School’s pre-college program, has been taking private lessons with Kiffer for about four years. Their lessons consist of basic techniques and working on solo repertories.

“[The university is getting] a great teacher, a great professor,” Gonzales said. “Number one, as someone who will work with you on what you want to do [and] how you want to reach [your goals]. I think they should expect someone who is fully oriented and has ideas in mind as well.”

Kiffer has experience with solo and “intimate chamber” performances, according to her online biography. She has collaborated with the Emerson String Quartet and her students have been recognized nationally and internationally. Kiffer has also accumulated experience as a guest teacher at various conservatories, including Chamber Music International in DFW.

The violin classes Kiffer will be teaching are still being determined.

Courtesy Chloé Kiffer