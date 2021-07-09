Chris Brown’s abusive track record cannot be ignored

Content warning: This article contains language and content related to domestic abuse, viewer discretion is advised.

On June 18, Chris Brown was accused of hitting a woman at his Los Angeles home. There are few details about the incident, only that it is being investigated as battery and that Brown allegedly hit the woman so hard some of her extensions fell out. Though sickening, it does not come as much of a surprise given the singer’s long track record of violence, particularly against women.

Brown’s rise to fame came in 2005 with his self-titled debut album. Years later, after pursuing a relationship with Rihanna, he shot to infamy when photos of her swollen and bruised face surfaced on the internet and in tabloids across the world. Brown had attacked her in his sports car after she found out about his infidelity.

In his documentary released in 2017, Brown claims she singer started it. Throughout his entire account of the incident, he does nothing but blame her for his actions. Yes, he admits to hitting her, but he tries to justify his actions. He failed to take full accountability to the monstrosity he unleashed that night, which isn’t an unusual thing for abusers. In their mind, they’re never in the wrong.

Brown was charged with domestic assault and sentenced to 5 years probation and 180 days of community service — a mere slap on the wrist for a vicious crime. During his probation, he began seeing his stylist Karrueche Tran. Throughout their four-year relationship, Brown physically abused Tran. Because of this and the threats she had received from him, she obtained a five-year restraining order claiming he had threatened her safety.

These are only a few examples of Brown’s violent behavior and his abusive nature against women, but it is enough to label him as the serial abuser he is. It is incredibly ridiculous that a man with this history, who has not only shown little to no remorse for his actions but has not changed in the slightest, is able to maintain the platform he has. It is very telling of our society that we are able to turn a blind eye to something that isn’t only blatant, but serious.

Why do we protect abusers? Why is it seemingly impossible to hold people like this accountable? Why are other artists like Drake, Jhene Aiko and many others okay with working with someone with such a violent past?

These are questions that need to be immediately addressed because ignoring them gives people like Brown the ability to continue to manipulate and abuse. People like Brown should be de-platformed and thrown in jail. Having someone with this status getting away with abuse sends the wrong message. Not only do Brown’s victims feel as though their trauma isn’t significant enough, but it leads other abuse victims to believe the same thing which can lead to fewer victims coming forward with their stories of abuse.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas