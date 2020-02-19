Cisgender men are not qualified to make decisions on abortion

Most humans with common sense refrain from making decisions when they lack the necessary knowledge and experience on a subject— unless apparently they are male politicians drafting abortion bills or defunding Planned Parenthood. These men think they are qualified to limit the options a woman has when experiencing an unplanned pregnancy.

Cisgender men will never experience that rush of conflicting emotions after seeing a positive result on a pregnancy test. They will never endure nine months of pregnancy then risk their lives giving birth to a child they may not want. In fact, nearly 700 women die every year due to pregnancy or delivery complications, according to a report by the CDC. Women are literally risking their lives to give birth. These men will never have to give birth to a rapist’s child, experience post-partum depression or be forced into motherhood when they’re not ready or willing to care for an infant.

Male politicians who make decisions on abortion will never truly understand the impact their decisions have on the women in the districts they claim to represent. On the matter of abortion, no man is qualified to speak for a woman.

“I’m not sure we need half a billion dollars for women’s health issues,” Jeb Bush, former Governor of Florida, says.

He ignorantly defunded Planned Parenthood in Florida. His decision was easy because it didn’t affect him. His decision affected transgender people who needed hormone replacement therapy and it affected people who needed access to birth control, cancer screenings, STD testing, abortion and other services at an affordable cost. He wasn’t qualified to make that decision.

“If a woman has [the right to an abortion], why shouldn’t a man be free to use his superior strength to force himself on a woman? At least the rapist’s pursuit of sexual freedom doesn’t [usually] result in anyone’s death, says Lawrence Lockman, member of the Maine House of Representatives, a cisgender man who will never be forced to give birth to his rapist’s child.

The rapist’s pursuit of sexual freedom is more important to this conservative male politician than a woman’s right to bodily autonomy and physical safety. He isn’t qualified to make decisions on abortion, yet he’s still in office representing the state of Maine.

“The problem that I have with Planned Parenthood is the abortion situation. It is like an abortion factory, frankly,” says President Donald Trump, another man who isn’t educated about women’s health issues nor the organizations that provide necessary resources.

In 2018, abortions only made up 3.4% of the services provided by Planned Parenthood. The man sitting in our nation’s highest office, is ill-equipped to make educated decisions and statements about abortion.

Trump has also stated that he supports abortion bans and believes women who obtain abortions should be punished. Therefore, our president wants to restrict the reproductive rights of women and punish them if they disobey him.

One solution is to establish a bipartisan standing Senate committee specifically for making decisions about reproductive health issues and rights.

Senate committees are important to our legislative process and allow people with specialized knowledge to make important decisions. These committees propose legislation to the Senate and play an active role in establishing laws. Currently, we have 16 standing committees and none of them are dedicated to women’s health issues or rights. Women deserve to have a standing Senate committee. We aren’t equal citizens if men are making our decisions for us.

Featured Illustration: Ryan Gossett