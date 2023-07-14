City continues to monitor heat conditions as citizens recover from high temperatures

The city of Denton is currently recovering from the heat wave during the last week of June which saw temperatures over 100 degrees for days on end, while the city’s shelters continue to be packed.

On the last day of June, the Denton Community Shelter was estimated to have over 150 people seeking shelter, exceeding the number of available emergency beds and cots, according to an article by the Denton Record-Chronicle. The high temperatures pose a significant risk to the city’s homeless population of around 460. The city currently does not plan to open overnight cooling stations, though temperatures are likely to exceed 100 degrees sporadically throughout the month of July.

“You know, it’s hard to say how long the heat will last, but we just try to encourage folks to be weather-aware and know what the resources are,” Denton’s Chief of Staff Ryan Adams said. “They can always visit the city of Denton website if they need to find out where resources are, we keep listings of those. Right now we’re always gonna plan for things not being good so that we’re prepared for any kind of emergency.”

Adams, who began the position in April 2022, said the city’s staff is keeping a close watch on temperatures and have not seen any emergencies, such as severe injuries or fatalities due to the heat. The city of Denton’s Heat Related Illnesses Surveillance Report tracked 11 cases this past week, with most of these cases being minor ailments such overexposure, rashes, stress and malaise.

Adams said the city also approaches weather-related concerns like the summer heat from an emergency management perspective. He said city management makes sure to have contingency plans in place to provide resources to citizens.

“The Denton County Office of Emergency Management prepares for extreme heat by reviewing plans and processes that are inherent to extreme heat response,” said Georgia Green, emergency management senior and Lewisville Emergency Management intern. “Obtaining bottled water and monitoring the electrical grid are just some of the tasks they employ to combat extreme heat.”

The city has also been working to protect city employees that work for long hours outdoors. In particular, Adams said the Solid Waste & Recycling Department has allowed some employees to start working an hour early so that they can do more intensive tasks before the heat worsens.

“We have a lot of staff who work outside, whether they are in parks, filling potholes [or] picking up your trash,” Adams said. “We’re very conscious of their safety and we make a real big effort to ensure that all of our employees stay properly hydrated [and] wear uniforms that are going to keep them as cool as possible.”

In addition to outdoor workers, high temperatures have a negative effect on employees in various industries, particularly mail carriers, kitchen workers, warehouse employees and pilots.

“During the excessive heat I had to cancel a few lessons because of that,” said Mike Farlow, pilot and NW Regional Airport flight instructor. “104 degrees is already uncomfortable and when you’re in a non-air conditioned aircraft at 2,500 to 3,500 mean sea level, it’s fun to be flying, but you’re sweating up a storm and not comfortable.”

Residents of houses, apartments or trailers that do not have reliable air conditioning are also at high risk during the summer months. Since Texas law does not require landlords to provide air conditioning to tenants in rental properties, residents may be forced to purchase their own ventilation systems, pay for a separate HVAC repair company or wait long periods of time before their units are repaired by property maintenance.

“My central air conditioning went down for two days,” said James McBennett, Denton resident and architecture student at the Institute of Advanced Architecture in Spain. “It was a reminder how badly most of the houses here are designed to deal with the heat.”

There are currently 11 daytime cooling stations spread across the city to accommodate citizens. Adams urges residents to utilize all available resources during the daytime in addition to homeless shelters, such as the Denton Community Shelter located on State Highway Loop 288. Adams said despite the exceeding number of residents occupying the center during the heatwave, the Denton Community Shelter has continually been able to accommodate those who are in need of temporary shelter.

“I think every year’s a little bit different in terms of when the heat hits,” Adams said. “But I think the general rule — just the climate we live in — we can always expect heat to be a concern in the summertime. So we try to prepare for it.”

As for the community, residents on websites like Reddit or Facebook have continued to share their experiences throughout the heatwave and offer advice on how to stay safe and cool for the remainder of the season.

“The current weather has presented quite a challenge, especially for someone like me who isn’t particularly fond of the intense heat,” Green said. “Staying diligent with my hydration and sun protection routine has proven to make quite a difference. To adapt, I’ve made adjustments to my daily schedule, opting for refreshing walks during the cooler evenings and tackling yard work in the early dusk hours.”

Adams said that the city is continuing to educate the public about available resources and methods to stay safe.

Featured Image: The sun shines on Denton, Texas during a heat wave on July 11, 2023. Makayla Brown