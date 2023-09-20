City council discusses taxes and northeast area plan with high turn out

Denton residents spoke at the Denton City Council last night in response to the Northeast Denton Area plan and the incoming property tax increase.

The group called Save Northeast Denton, which consists of a group of around 80 bicyclists, showed up in response to the Northeast Denton Area Plan, which is the city’s plan to develop the Hartlee Field area in Denton that satisfies developers and residents. Several members of the group shared their dissatisfaction with the city’s plan.

“On May 30, Shai Roos, the consultant hired by the city, […] gave a presentation that included the environmental importance of the area,” said Katherine Landdeck, a Denton resident and Texas Women’s University professor. “A committee gathered by the staff and approved by this council approved a vision [for development]. Despite overwhelming support, Shai Roos guided you instead to alter the zoning and completely disregard the vision statement of the committee and instead follow the wishes of some very specific developers.”

HDR, the consultant company hired by the city, “specializes in engineering, architecture, environmental and construction services” according to their company website.

One of the concerns of this group is the rising cost of living in inner-city Denton. As housing becomes less affordable, people leave or experience homelessness said Kristine Bray, a Denton resident and co-founder of the advocacy group Abundance Denton.

“Spreading our population out destroys not just the environment but our city budget,” Bray said. “Last year the city collected approximately $120 million in property taxes, it also spent approximately $120 million on road reconstruction and expansion. In other words […] about the size of all of our property taxes collected.”

There are different ideas that people from the group shared as to how to use that land. Some of the ideas were to use state funds from the Centennial Parks fund to create a state park, create affordable housing, and bike routes.

On the Save Northeast Denton website, the organization said they “believe in preserving the rural nature of Northeast Denton and supporting the community and city approved Denton 2040 plan which calls for the protection of this area called the ‘rural fringe,'” and that they “believe thoughtful planning of this area of Northeast Denton could save the space for biking, hiking, education, and a nature and wildlife preserve.”

The Denton City Council also discussed property tax revenue which is projected to increase by 12 percent for the 2023-2024 tax year, assistant city manager Cassey Ogden said.

The value of the typical house in Denton has increased from 2022 by 12 percent, making the average value of a Denton home $344,731, according to a City of Denton public hearing notice.

The city calculated the tax rate which would result in no loss of revenue for the city which is $0.494 per $100 of taxable property value. The 2022 fiscal year tax rate is $0.560 per $100 which is the rate that will carry over to the 2023 fiscal year, Ogden said. With the tax rate being above $0.494 there will be an increase in tax dollars collected for the 2024 fiscal year.

“We’re proposing about $250 of increase between the tax bill and utility rate,” Ogden said. “Our only utility rate that is increasing is the wastewater for an 11 percent increase. Council is scheduled to adopt the budget tax rate fees and capital improvement plan next week on [Sept. 26].”

The average property tax amount of a homestead in Denton has gone up by 13 percent and is largely due to an increase in property value, which went up 12 percent, according to a city document. The amount that an average household will pay in taxes is set to increase by an average of $227 because the value of their home increased.

With the increased budget of the city, the city council plans on adding three additional police officers, six firefighters, implementing an ambassador pilot program, adding customer service personnel, and funding employee merit increases, according to a press release by the city of Denton.

Featured Image: Members of the Save Northeast Denton group wait in line to enter City Hall on Sept. 19, 2023. Alex Parker