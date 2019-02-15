North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

City Council members Armintor, Meltzer barred from deliberating UNT-related issues

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

City Council members Armintor, Meltzer barred from deliberating UNT-related issues

More than a hundrend citizens filled city council chambers Saturday morning for a Q&A about the city’s proposed Renewable Energy Plan. So many people came, many had to stand in the back or sit on the floor. Kristen Watson | Visuals Editor

City Council members Armintor, Meltzer barred from deliberating UNT-related issues
February 15
18:19 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

An ethics panel decided on Thursday that Denton City Council members Deb Armintor and Paul Meltzer will be banned from participating in all future discussions and decisions involving UNT, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle.

The decision comes after a request to evaluate whether Armintor and Meltzer had a conflict of interest in deciding whether or not there will be a polling place on the UNT campus. Armintor and Meltzer’s wife are both employed by UNT. Meltzer and Armintor serve in the At Large Place 5 and At Large Place 6 seats on city council, respectively.

In their meeting on Feb. 5 while the council was deliberating about potential polling locations, District 3 City Council member Don Duff raised concerns that a conflict of interest existed with two members when discussing UNT. City Attorney Aaron Leal agreed that a conflict of interest existed, but it was unclear if there was a pending matter.

Immediately following the meeting on Feb. 5, Armintor emailed the city auditor addressing the potential for a conflict of interest.

“So it’s my question that’s come before the ethics committee,” Armintor told the Daily. “And I want to know the answer to that question [of conflict of interest] because it’s an important question.”

Under the new ethics ordinance, council members and their close relatives who earn more than $600 annually from an entity can no longer vote on or participate in conversation regarding any business relationship between the business and the city that is pending before the city council, the Record-Chronicle reported.

A three-member panel made the decision yesterday that a potential polling location on UNT was a pending matter, satisfying both parts of the conflict of interest provision in the ethics ordinance. Discussions relating to the polling location will continue without Armintor and Meltzer.

Featured Image: File.

Tags
Deborah Armintorethics boardon campuspaul meltzerpolling locationsUNT
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Noah Ervin

Noah Ervin

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
14th February, 2019 Edition

14th February, 2019 Edition

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Top Block Ad

The Chestnut Tree Bistro

Flytedesk Ad

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @spicer_alec: ‼️‼️UNT students + alums: Since the news of UNT exercising eminent domain broke yesterday, a lot of you have had strong fe…

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
UNT students face rising insulin prices and its possible effects. https://t.co/qhIL7OIeX9

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @veryokayphotos: Hey this is my photo illustration and you should look at it also you should read the article it’s important https://t.c

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Amid the Jan. 25 announcement from the Texas Secretary of State’s office on voter registration, Denton County elect… https://t.co/lxCfouQ3Yk

- 3 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.