City Council members Armintor, Meltzer barred from deliberating UNT-related issues

More than a hundrend citizens filled city council chambers Saturday morning for a Q&A about the city’s proposed Renewable Energy Plan. So many people came, many had to stand in the back or sit on the floor. Kristen Watson | Visuals Editor

An ethics panel decided on Thursday that Denton City Council members Deb Armintor and Paul Meltzer will be banned from participating in all future discussions and decisions involving UNT, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle.

The decision comes after a request to evaluate whether Armintor and Meltzer had a conflict of interest in deciding whether or not there will be a polling place on the UNT campus. Armintor and Meltzer’s wife are both employed by UNT. Meltzer and Armintor serve in the At Large Place 5 and At Large Place 6 seats on city council, respectively.

In their meeting on Feb. 5 while the council was deliberating about potential polling locations, District 3 City Council member Don Duff raised concerns that a conflict of interest existed with two members when discussing UNT. City Attorney Aaron Leal agreed that a conflict of interest existed, but it was unclear if there was a pending matter.

Immediately following the meeting on Feb. 5, Armintor emailed the city auditor addressing the potential for a conflict of interest.

“So it’s my question that’s come before the ethics committee,” Armintor told the Daily. “And I want to know the answer to that question [of conflict of interest] because it’s an important question.”

Under the new ethics ordinance, council members and their close relatives who earn more than $600 annually from an entity can no longer vote on or participate in conversation regarding any business relationship between the business and the city that is pending before the city council, the Record-Chronicle reported.

A three-member panel made the decision yesterday that a potential polling location on UNT was a pending matter, satisfying both parts of the conflict of interest provision in the ethics ordinance. Discussions relating to the polling location will continue without Armintor and Meltzer.

Featured Image: File.