City of Denton plans for Phase 2 of new Vision Zero project

The city of Denton has begun developing phase two of Vision Zero, a national transportation safety program introduced locally last April, seeking a goal of reaching zero deaths from traffic accidents.

Vision Zero has been implemented in communities across the nation after the United States Department of Transportation released the National Roadway Safety Strategy last year, promoting a goal of reaching zero deaths from traffic accidents. The concept was developed in the ’90s in Sweden but saw implementation in American cities in the 2010s as a result of rising deaths and severe injuries on the road. There were 59 fatal crashes and 68 accident-related deaths in Denton County in 2021, according to data from the Texas Department of Transportation.

“Vision Zero is an approach to transportation planning with goals to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries for all road users,” said city of Denton transportation planner Karina Maldonado. “However, it goes beyond just making a statement to have zero deaths. A Vision Zero approach emphasizes that deaths are preventable when we account for human error or behavior. It also strives to provide safe, equitable and healthy mobility for all users. This means designing safer roads and intersections, creating a more connected network in all areas of town, especially in areas where there is a high density of vulnerable road users, and implementing context-sensitive designs.”

Vision Zero utilizes what is known as a Safe System Approach, differing from a “traditional approach” in that it focuses on using a systemic approach rather than individual responsibility in increasing road safety. The U.S. Department of Transportation adopted the safe systems approach, including its five principles: safe road users, safe vehicles, safe speeds, safe roads and post-crash care. This approach acknowledges human mistakes cannot be avoided, but fatalities and severe damage can be prevented.

“Phase one was a separate assessment of how current practices and policies in the city of Denton compare to the 10 Core Elements for Vision Zero Communities developed by the Vision Zero Network,” Maldonado said. “Through a series of outreach events, we gathered feedback from our partner agencies and other stakeholders to understand where we were doing a great job and where we were failing. The end result was a matrix of action items for the city to pursue to be better aligned with the Vision Zero core elements. This matrix is available on our Vision Zero webpage.”

For Vision Zero to work, several high-level public officials and agencies have committed themselves to supporting its initiatives. The program has a list of nearly 80 stakeholders across the Denton community, all of whom provide input by participating in webinars, surveys and workshops. Major stakeholders include the university, Texas Women’s University, North Central Texas College, the Denton Police Department, Fire Department and Denton ISD.

“I had never heard of Vision Zero before, but now I’m curious to see how it will impact Denton,” said university mechanical engineering senior Akemini Ike. “Even if the number of deaths isn’t zero, I still think something like this project will be beneficial for the city. From reading about Vision Zero, it seems that they are tackling the issue from different angles to really get to the root of the issue and how to find a solution.”

Phase one of the project began in April 2022, but discussions regarding Vision Zero started back in 2019. City staff met with representatives from the Federal Highway Administration and gave a presentation to the city council in December 2019. The city then began researching how to best implement Vision Zero in Denton.

“My predecessors in this role evaluated many approaches and ultimately decided to phase our approach to implementing Vision Zero,” Maldonado said.

In Texas, cities like Austin, Houston and San Antonio have adopted the plan. Neighboring cities of Denton, like Fort Worth, have sought resources to adopt the Action Plan. Maldonado said there had been consistent contact through quarterly meetings to inform other communities about Vision Zero, and discussed new ideas for Denton’s approach.

“Many cities in the U.S. have implemented Vision Zero with varying success,” Maldonado said. “To staff, and most certainly the residents, we cannot move forward with a plan that will sit on a shelf. The success of implementing Vision Zero comes with a continuous cycle of implementation, evaluation and adjustment to improve our safety efforts.”

Some examples of safety planning around the city include adding traffic signs and creating “slow zones” to areas with high volumes of pedestrians, data tracking of areas with higher numbers of car accidents, completing street concepts encouraging other forms of transportation like walking and cycling and an incentivized usage of public transportation and ride-sharing services such as the Denton County Transportation Authority and GoZone.

“Vision Zero seems to be a beneficial plan to decrease and hopefully eliminate traffic fatalities,” university psychology senior Graci Gilliland said. “I think it is a great idea to make changes regarding traffic stops if it can increase driver safety all around. I’m sure it is a whole process and may take some time, but I feel it is worth it to be inconvenienced by road work for a short period in order to have safer roads in general. This plan explains several ways in which traffic fatalities can be avoided or eliminated. I think it is a good plan to implement change in an attempt to save lives.”

