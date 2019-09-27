Clarification from the Editor-in-Chief:

An infographic detailing incidents of criminal complaints at the addresses of nine UNT Greek organizations on page 2 in the Sept. 26 edition of North Texas Daily should have noted that the source of the information was UNT Police Department crime log reports from 2008-2018.

The reports cited in the graphic reflect only complaints responded to by campus police and not the outcomes of the complaints. Many of the reports to UNT police included in the graphic were logged as “unfounded,” “no further information,” “cleared by other means” or cleared “by adult arrest.” This information should have been included in the graphic.

The graphic also did not clearly indicate the number of reports taken at each location over the 10-year period. The y-axis of the graphic written with a 0-30 value should have been clearly labeled as the total number of reports on the crime log for the 10-year period.

The intent of the graphic was to provide data to readers relating to UNT police reports taken at the locations of nine UNT Greek organizations from 2008-2018.

North Texas Daily regrets the omissions.