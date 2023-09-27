CLASS Executive Dean proposes college restructure, demotion of Mayborn School of Journalism status

The College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences Executive Dean has proposed a restructuring of CLASS which would lead to significant changes to the university’s Mayborn School of Journalism.

On Sept. 18, MSOJ Dean Andrea Miller emailed a graphic of the proposed restructuring to faculty members within the MSOJ, which separates CLASS into three schools with different departments within each school. In the proposal, journalism would no longer be a school and would become a department alongside other departments such as communication studies, media arts and dance & theatre.

“Nothing is determined as I mentioned — nothing is decided upon,” CLASS Executive Dean Albert Bimper Jr. said. “It’s a starting point to elicit conversation, elicit questions, unearth some of the things that I obviously wouldn’t have a more nuanced understanding [of] because I’m quite new. But I want to utilize the knowledge and the experience of our faculty and our administrators in CLASS right now and they’ll kind of help bring that to the surface.”

The proposal also outlines a new department called “Broadcast,” which currently does not exist. Broadcast and multimedia concentrations are currently offered within the MSOJ and in the media arts department.

Bimper created a three-person “task force” to assess feedback about proposed changes from departments. The task force, comprised of Suzanne Enck, the department chair of communication studies and associate professor, Jean Schaake, the associate dean of academic affairs for CLASS, and James Mueller, the associate dean of the MSOJ, were given the proposal in their first meeting on Sept. 14. Mueller showed Miller the proposal after the meeting.

Miller said she had not seen the proposal beforehand.

“There have been different restructuring[s] of Mayborn [School of Journalism] across many decades here,” Miller said. “This is what [Bimper] is calling a broader conversation about looking at the strengths of CLASS and reorganizing them into some areas that capitalize on those strengths.”

On Sept. 20, Miller, Mueller and the rest of the MSOJ faculty held an impromptu meeting to discuss the proposed changes. Mueller said he would characterize the initial reaction from the faculty as “surprised” at the proposed changes, specifically broadcast being removed from journalism.

“People are concerned about that and people have been very good as far as giving me feedback on how a reorganization could affect the Mayborn,” Mueller said.

Tracy Everbach, a professor at the MSOJ, said the faculty were worried about a multitude of issues with the proposal and that it was “really confusing and upsetting” that an entire proposal was introduced to the faculty in this manner.

“It was just sort of surpris[ing] that this was being sprung on us without any consultation by someone who was very new who also had visited our faculty meeting a couple of weeks before and had told us that he just wanted to get to know everybody and get to know the lay of the land and wasn’t going to make any big decisions yet,” Everbach said. “And then suddenly we are presented with this.”

Bimper introduced himself to faculty at the MSOJ’s Sept. 1 faculty meeting and discussed goals but did not address any restructuring proposals at the meeting or in any formal meeting with MSOJ faculty after.

Aside from the concerns about the proposed separate broadcast department, Everbach also discussed the effects the proposal will have with funding and how it may affect the accreditation of the MSOJ. The school was recently re-accredited by the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications last year, with the next accreditation evaluation occurring in 2028.

Everbach indicated that having a separate broadcast department and potentially removing broadcast from journalism and combining it with broadcast from media arts could affect future evaluations.

“In general, media arts is not accredited for journalism like we are,” Everbach said. “And so we are very adamant that our broadcasting program be about journalism to get that accreditation.”

From Bimper’s perspective, the goal of the proposed restructure, which he said is still in the stage of “inviting the conversation of all of our faculty,” is to formalize the interdisciplinary study between departments. Bimper was announced as executive dean of CLASS on March 9 and began his position on July 1, and said in his conversations with CLASS faculty that collaboration between departments was one of his takeaways.

“Being interdisciplinary in a more advanced, organized potential way was certainly not my own thought alone, but things I was hearing,” Bimper said.

Although Miller said there was “always room for more interdisciplinary work,” she also highlighted the current work between the MSOJ and other departments.

“We work interdisciplinary in a number of different areas, curricular-wise,” Miller said. “For example, in the past, we have contributed to the gaming degree, we have worked together with media arts in some classes as well — that our students were a part of and that their students were a part of. Research-wise, our faculty have worked with other areas including media arts and [communication] studies. And the entire Chilton studio space is an interdisciplinary space.”

Several alumni have expressed disappointment in the proposal. Cydne Robinson, a MSOJ alumna and news producer at KTVT, said the change may impact the notoriety of the school.

“It honestly comes as a shock to me that they would even consider making it as such,” Robinson said in a message to the North Texas Daily. “It feels like a downgrade. It’s been its own school for nearly 25 years. I feel ever since Mayborn has joined CLASS it’s been losing its essence.”

Jacqueline Fellows, a MSOJ alumna and professor of practice and digital studio manager at Southern Methodist University, said she was saddened the restructuring was being planned and that accreditation for the school may be at risk.

“You know, if you turn on the radio, if you turn on television, and you look at any media that is out there, you will see the names of journalism alumni from the University of North Texas,” Fellows said. “That’s how strong that reputation is at UNT and Mayborn. And anything that diminishes that is a stain on UNT, not Mayborn.”

Both Mueller and Miller indicated there is a commitment from Bimper to restructure CLASS, even if the current proposal does not reflect how the restructuring will be implemented. Mueller said the task force will be meeting every three weeks until Dec. 15. Bimper said there is no timeline on a final decision.

“I think it’s a bit premature because right now it’s just a conversation about understanding all the elements that are attached to some of our departments,” Bimper said. “We’re exploring the ideas — all of this is in trying to think about what’s in the best interest of class, where CLASS can elevate itself and advance in its goals.”

Featured Image: UNT’s College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences displays a sign in the General Academic Building on Sept. 26, 2023. Makayla Brown