College Inn to close by end of semester

College Inn will close operations by the end of the fall 2020 semester, leaving residents to choose other on-campus housing or cancel their spring 2021 housing plans, according to an email sent from a Housing administrator Tuesday.

The email, sent to student housing employees by Assistant Housing Director Josh Gosdin, said College Inn students will need to vacate their rooms by Dec. 12, 2020 or Jan. 5, 2021 for students that sign up for winter break housing.

“Residents relocated to other on-campus assignments will maintain their fall 2020 College Inn billing rate for their spring 2021 room assignment, unless the room rate is lower than the College Inn rate,” the email reads. “College Inn relocations will have priority for assignment in available rooms up to the start of the spring [2021] housing application period on Nov. 4, 2020.”

Student employees at College Inn will not lose their jobs due to the decision but may relocate to other halls.

Associate Director for Housing James Fairchild confirmed the announcement but could not offer any additional information at this time.

This story is developing.

Featured Image: College Inn sign sits on N Texas Blvd. on July 28, 2020. The residence hall will close at the end of the fall 2020 semester, leaving students to choose other housing options or cancel their housing plans. Image by Samuel Gomez