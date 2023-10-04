College of Business opens new career center

The university’s College of Business opened the Wilson Jones Career Center, named after alumnus Wilson Jones and his wife, Jane, in the Business Leadership Building on Sept. 29. Jones made the second largest donation in the history of the college.

Jones retired as CEO of specialty vehicle company Oshkosh Corporation in 2021 and is on the board of both Darley, a military and first responder equipment provider, and the board of directors of NFL’s Green Bay Packers. Jones made the $5 million donation early last year and said he hoped the career center would empower first-generation students like him.

“The stat that really grabbed Jane and I is 41 percent here are first-gen students,” Jones said. “We looked at how blessed we were – we had great parents, we have great kids, our siblings were awesome and we were fortunate and lucky to have as much as we’ve had in business. And so, some of the things we weren’t able to do or have as first-gen students are in this center right here.”

The Joneses are no strangers to giving back – they created the merit-based Wilson and Jane Jones Endowment Scholarship and the Wilson and Jane Jones Extra Mile Scholarship, which rewards students who are working part-time or greater whilst in school. Wilson Jones was also the recipient of a Distinguished alumni award in 2021.

Jones said he was convinced by Dean Marilyn Wiley and Jessica Steinke, the assistant vice president of college/unit development, he could do even more for the nearly 9,500 business school students by providing for the career center.

“I wish I was still running a company because I’d be standing here to hire a lot of them every year,” Jones said. “I know those first-gen students come out with a really good work ethic and appreciate getting those opportunities. I’m so excited to see the future.”

The new career center will help connect students to opportunities and ensure they are ready for a career, Wiley said.

“This gift will pave the way for countless opportunities,” Wiley said. “It will give every business student here at UNT the ability to participate in a degree-appropriate internship that will shape their future and our school. I will point out that because of this, not only do we have a larger space to bring students and employers, but we will have tripled the career support we provide to our students from what it was just two years ago.”

President Neal Smatresk said he hopes similar projects are undertaken throughout the university’s 14 colleges and schools.

“The College of Business has been a steady leader,” Smatresk said. “A leader in making sure students are prepared for the real world in ways that many universities don’t pay attention to. So with this as a model, what we hope to see is that we infect the rest of our campus with the career and professional development programs we’ve launched.”

The center also provided opportunities for students outside the College of Business while it was under construction. Interior design seniors Luz Villarreal and Amanda Emiliusen interned for the university, helping to prepare the career center to open.

“We went and saw the space to make sure that construction was on time” Emiliusen said. “The week before it was supposed to be finished, we were in and out of here constantly, making sure everything was ready.”

The president reiterated his gratitude for the Jones family’s generosity and their dedication to putting “the development” of students first.

“Top values of being together, caring for customers and turning the temperature up one degree, so you go from 211 to 212, where you get the boiling point and a little steam,” Smatresk said. “You did that for us today. This is that extra degree that will lead to many more degrees here at the university.”

Featured Image: The Wilson Jones Career Center grand opening features a ribbon cutting by Wilson Jones at the Business Leadership Building on Sept. 29, 2023. Makayla Brown