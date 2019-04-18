Column: Current Mean Green athletes who should make the Hall of Fame

North Texas has fantastic athletes roaming campus, a couple of them could eventually end up in the North Texas Hall of Fame.

Quarterback Mason Fine, softball pitcher Hope Trautwein, shooting guard Terriell Bradley and former running back Jeffrey Wilson should all be potential candidates to join along side names like Mean Joe Green.

Fine has been a sensational leader for Seth Littrell and Company. Fine was Littrell’s hand-picked quarterback from Peggs, Oklahoma and the gamble paid off. Not a lot of quarterbacks can do what Fine has done, especially at Fine’s stature. His 5-foot-11 height breaks the traditional mold of a college quarterback that normally break 6 feet.

The Mean Green have yet to win the Conference USA title or a bowl game under Fine, but his individual accomplishments are deserving enough of his enshrinement. Fine holds the records for passing yards (9,417) , passer rating (139.7), attempts (1,241), completions (782) and 300-yard games (13). He ranks second in career passing touchdowns (64) and completion percentage (63 percent) as well.

North Texas has been brought out of the abyss and turned into a perennial C-USA contender by Fine and Littrell.

Trautwein has been a stud for the Mean Green softball program. She is only a sophomore, but is well on her way to leaving her mark.

She won 15 games last season and has already eclipsed that mark this year as she sits at 16-6 with eight games left on the slate. Winning 15 games is a big accomplishment for any pitcher, let alone someone who does it in consecutive seasons.

Trautwein was named to the All-C-USA second team after her impressive freshman campaign. She’s thrown multiple shutouts, no-hitters, and even threw 29 consecutive innings without giving up an earned run.

That’s the legacy you see in the North Texas Hall-of-Fame.

Bradley was a revelation for the women’s basketball team. She carried the offensive burden for the Mean Green the last few seasons and it culminated in a berth in the Women’s Basketball Invitational.

For her North Texas career, Bradley averaged just north of 16 points per game over three seasons in Denton. She originally went to Kansas as a freshman but decided to transfer to North Texas and play under head coach Jalie Mitchell.

Mitchell and Bradley share something in common — Both are phenomenal players who left their stamp on the program. Mitchell was a decorated player like Bradley and held the record for most free throws made until Bradley broke that record this season. Bradley finished her career in third in total scoring (1,467) for North Texas, 297 behind her head coach.

Mitchell has her jersey hanging in the rafters, Bradley should have her number retired and enshrined in the North Texas history books forever.

Wilson was a running back for the Mean Green from 2014-17 and was an absolute force. He left the Mean Green as the program’s fourth-leading rusher all-time with 3,205 yards, third in career rushing touchdowns with 32 and fourth in all-purpose yards with 4,009 yards.

Wilson is now a member of the San Francisco 49ers and averaged four yards per carry with 66 rushes for 266 yards. He tacked on 12 receptions for 98 yards and played a key role late in the year after Jerick McKinnon and Matt Brieda were battling injuries.

Wilson deserves his spot alongside his quarterback Fine in the North Texas Hall-of-Fame.

Only time will tell if any of these athletes make it, but they would get my vote to be enshrined in North Texas history forever.

Featured Image: Junior Hope Trautwein stares at the hitter as she begins her wind up to pitch at the game against Texas-El Paso on March 17, 2019. Image by: Jordan Collard.