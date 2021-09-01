COLUMN: DeAndre Torrey will answer the bell for the Mean Green in his final year

North Texas football has had a number of notable players represent the program within the past several years, most memorably quarterback Mason Fine and recently NFL-drafted wide receiver Jaelon Darden. Although the future looks bright for the Mean Green, the coaching staff needs a new leader they can rely on following Darden’s departure. Senior running back DeAndre Torrey has always been a key factor in the Mean Green’s offense and heading into his final year at North Texas, he has the opportunity to lead the Mean Green.

The 5’7 running back started out his collegiate career at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College where he dominated the JuCo rankings. Torrey rushed for almost 1300 yards in just nine games, earning a three-star rating and being named the sixth-best running back in the NJCAA. He received offers from Troy University and the University of South Alabama, but he officially committed to the University of North Texas on Dec. 14, 2017 – he went on to sign his letter of intent with the Mean Green just six days later.

Torrey was an instant hit for North Texas. In his first game in a Mean Green uniform, he returned a 96-yard kickoff for a touchdown, becoming the first North Texas player to do so since 2014. Torrey went on to dominate not just Conference USA, but the entire NCAA Division I FBS rankings as a whole. He finished seventh in the FBS with 18 total touchdowns and was named to C-USA’s second team All-Conference.

The running back did not stop there though. The sophomore back started off the 2019 campaign being named to the Doak Walker award watchlist, which is annually awarded to the best running back in college football. Torrey then proceeded to lead the team that season with 967 total yards, proving himself to be one of the Mean Green’s most valuable offensive contributors.

Although last season was a wild ride for the entire Mean Green program, Torrey remained unfazed as he etched his name into the record book. Torrey became just the 12th player in North Texas history to rush for more than 2000 career yards.

The senior back has already proven himself to be a tremendous leader for the Mean Green but with the absence of Darden, one of the best offensive players in program history, the Mean Green will be looking to Torrey for more support.

Entering his final season at North Texas, Torrey will be asked to handle a heavier load not only on the offensive side but in the locker room as well. He has already been named a team captain for the program, so he will also have to extend his leadership to off the field.

The running back room will be down a man this season, as sophomore Oscar Adaway III is recovering from a torn ACL. Adaway was a key contributor in the Mean Green’s rushing unit last season, and the North Texas offense will be far less dynamic with Torrey having to handle primary rushing duties and being unable to line up as a receiver like he was initially primed to do.

Considering his history with the program, many are confident Torrey will carry his workload gracefully. If the offensive line gives him enough room to work, Torrey can be a key weapon for the Mean Green. The Mean Green faithful were ecstatic after Darden broke the 17-year Mean Green-NFL draft drought. With his expanded role this season and versatile skillset, I would not be surprised if Torrey ended up following Darden’s footsteps into the league.

