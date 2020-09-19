COLUMN: Mean Green offense can be dominant with two-quarterback system

There is an old saying in football about two quarterbacks competing for a starting job, “if you have two good quarterbacks, you have no quarterbacks.” That might not be the case for Mean Green football in 2020.

It is my job when covering football for the North Texas Daily to make sure I don’t sound like a homer, but after watching North Texas’ win against Houston Baptist it looks like the offense will be unstoppable no matter who takes the snaps under center.

Big shoes were to be filled this season at the quarterback position after the departure of two-time Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year in Mason Fine. Throughout summer training camp, sophomores Jason Bean and Austin Aune were the two competing starters but nobody was 100 percent sure on who the sole starter would be. Bean played in limited action in his previous two seasons at North Texas, including Aune after his first season with the team in 2019.

North Texas football started 2020 off on the right foot by setting a school record for total yards of offense in a single game against Houston Baptist with 721, which is 53 yards more than the previous record dating back to 2017. Offensively for the first time in program history, the Mean Green rushed and passed for over 300 yards in a single game.

Bean and Aune proved in the opening game they can both lead offensive efficiency with the weapons around them at the running back, receiver and tight end slots.

Bean threw for three touchdowns, 217 yards on 11-for-18 attempts. Aune threw for a touchdown on 6-of-11 attempts for 111 yards.

Senior wide receiver Jaelon Darden in the opening game proved he’s still the solid go-to receiver for both quarterbacks while receiving three touchdowns for the third time in his career.

The running back core of senior DeAndre Torrey, junior Tre Siggers and freshman Oscar Adaway III showed a rushing attack is a versatile option offensively. On opening night, Adaway led the trio with 118 yards on five carries with two touchdowns, in concert with Torrey and his 85 yards on 11 carries.

Granted, the Huskies did have the second lowest-rated defense in the Southland Conference in 2019 so the jury is still out on if the Mean Green offense can continue this stretch against C-USA opponents.

The quarterback play between Bean and Aune does not have to be pretty. Just as long as both can complete around 60 percent of their passes, avoid turnovers and manage the clock, the offense should be in good shape.

Experience among the skilled positions is what will carry the offensive load in 2020, making the quarterback’s job a little easier. Keep in mind Siggers and Torrey both rushed for more than 800 yards in a single season at one point in their career.

The ability to have an efficient rushing attack and wide receivers/tight ends who do their job is what might make the offense get back to the 2017 and 2018 fashion it once was.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas