Column: North Texas Athletics must find ways to improve fan and student engagement

Fan engagement has been a problem for North Texas sports. Hardly anyone shows up to games, namely the student section — which is nearly bare.

The kicker is that student tickets are free. Of course, free in the sense that each student gets hit with a $165 fee in their tuition, but free once the school year begins nonetheless. But what else is new?

Well, actually, everything. A new conference, a new athletic director, new coaches and even a new football stadium name.

Some of these new faces have already started pitching and campaigning to get the student section filled. North Texas Football Head Coach Eric Morris, along with a few notable players like senior linebacker Kevin Wood, passed out free Chick-fil-A during the week of the first home game. Week one included prizes and games that were available to the student section, which is something that had rarely been done before. There will even be a free postgame drone show after the game versus Abilene Christian University on Sept. 30.

Meanwhile, fans are curious as to what men’s basketball Head Coach Ross Hodge and women’s basketball Head Coach Jason Burton will have in store for Mean Green fans in a couple of weeks as the season starts to kick off.

Yes, free food and a free drone show are cool, but students need something that will get them in their cars to drive to The Super Pit. There needs to be a way to permanently get students out of their dorms or homes on Saturday afternoons and into DATCU Stadium.

The main attention-grabber for fans is winning. In the words of NFL Hall of Fame owner Jerry Jones, “We will win. We must win. Win is the name of the game.” Everyone wants to win. Mean Green fans certainly do not want to “suck” anymore. The real task is creating a winning culture in a state where there is no continuity.

With new surroundings in the athletic department, one would think it is a simple reset button. The past seven years were meant to help prepare Mean Green Athletics for future challenges and accelerate their growth.

The women’s team sports have gotten the memo and seem to be thriving. More specifically, North Texas’ women’s soccer picked up right where they left off after last season’s success, and women’s volleyball seemed to have bought into the new culture.

Meanwhile, Mean Green football struggled in the first two games of the season, mainly on the defensive side of the ball sprinkled with a bit of a quarterback shuffle. This certainly left longtime North Texas fans uneasy and a bit impatient, which is not desirable in hopes of making a push to the top of the conference talent. However, it has since made some scheme changes on defense, along with the switch to starting-quarterback Chandler Rogers, to notch its first win of the season.

Sorry to say it Mean Green fans, but you have to be patient with this one. It has only been five weeks into the fall 2023 season. Throughout sports history, it has been shown again and again that patience is the key. But, it is not just about winning either.

North Texas’ NIT championship run is proof of that. When a team has just over a 40 percent turnout for the first game and less than that in the second game, with both games being played at home, the fans and students have no one to look at other than themselves.

Creating a long-lasting college experience that makes people want to do it over and over again should be the goal of not only the facilitators, but the fans as well.