Column: North Texas fans must rally around athletic programs

In 2011, North Texas officially opened Apogee Stadium at the cost of $78 million and with a seating capacity of 30,850. Those seats have largely remained unfilled since that time.

The first home game at Apogee had a recorded attendance of 28,075, and by the third home game of the season, attendance had dropped even further to 13,142. With such poor fan turnout, one would not expect the team’s recent success.

As a whole, Mean Green athletic programs have a bright future ahead. A move to the American Athletic Conference following the 2023 athletic season awaits North Texas, bringing opportunities to play tougher opponents and have a more lucrative television deal.

In the university’s final Conference USA season, it has been atop the rankings in numerous sports. Football made the C-USA championship in December, men’s basketball won the National Invitation Tournament on March 30, and women’s golf took home a third-straight conference title on April 15.

However, despite the university’s athletic success, attendance has not matched. As the Mean Green moves to a new conference and closes out a decade-long era, fans, too, should up their game.

Attendance at games has been positively linked to how athletes play. No one showing up leaves players feeling dejected and kills motivation and atmosphere at sporting events. Yet, even while playing for seats that remained mostly unfilled, North Texas sports teams continue to perform at high levels.

Football had five players on the All-C-USA first team. Two players were named College Football News Freshman All-Americans. Junior quarterback Austin Aune and senior linebacker KD Davis broke school records. After Seth Littrell’s firing in December, a new head coach Eric Morris looks to continue on success laid out in the previous football era.

Littrell was never able to win a C-USA title or bowl game in his tenure, tarnishing his legacy at the university among fans. Morris will need to find success early in order to endear himself to fans.

Sports — and especially college sports ­­— have always brought people together. They create an atmosphere and feeling that is nearly impossible to get anywhere else at any other time. Supporting athletic teams at your college is a rare privilege that students will likely never get to experience again in their lives, and they must capitalize on this opportunity while they have the chance.

Whether your team is winning or losing hardly matters when you’re holding a hamburger and shouting at a sporting event surrounded by your friends and peers, but yelling at and supporting a team setting records and winning games is much more enjoyable.

Students have a responsibility to their teams and to themselves to attend games, and with our teams currently playing at such a high level, there has never been a better time before now.

As the spring shifts to summer, a new era of North Texas athletics is on the horizon. With things looking up for the university, fans and students must embark on a new journey with the Mean Green, showing support to deserving programs.