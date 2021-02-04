COLUMN: The emergence of James Reese is no surprise

This year’s men’s basketball team is most certainly one of the most interesting teams put together in recent history. They have found ways to have every player contribute night in and night out – including those coming off the bench. An influx of newcomers has led many bench players to look toward some of the veterans for guidance. Senior guard James Reese has been one of those veterans this season, and he stepped up in a big way for the Mean Green.

Reese is known for bringing a competitive edge to his game, no matter what team he is playing for. When he arrived in Denton, he was an instant starter for the Mean Green in his first season. He played in all 31 games, averaging almost 28 minutes per game. He also scored 8.6 points per game, playing a pivotal role in North Texas’ conference championship run.

Reese’s journey to success as a collegiate basketball player does not end there though.

He has found a new level to his game this season with the Mean Green. He’s on pace to have a career year in what will be his final season in Denton, averaging 10.8 points per game and over 29 minutes.

All of the more reason why he has been a more noticeable player for the Mean Green this season, and the improvement shows on the scoresheets. Solid outings against Mississippi Valley State University, Houston Baptist University and the University of Texas-El Paso exemplify how Reese is playing the best basketball of his collegiate career.

Despite the Mean Green’s up and down start to the 2020-2021 NCAA season, Reese has found his stride and continues to be an impactful player night in and night out. He has become a consistent shooter head coach Grant McCasland can rely on, and he continues to find ways to be a leader for the Mean Green.

With young, new players coming off the bench for Reese during games, it is no secret he is playing a leadership role this season for the Mean Green. He has taken a step forward in his game this season and will yet again be a key player in another conference championship run for North Texas.

Featured Illustration by Olivia Varnell