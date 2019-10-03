Comedy has gone too far into the political spectrum

Comedy and satire have been a staple in entertainment for as long as they have existed.

Television comedies have spanned out from sitcoms, talk shows and most importantly, sketch comedies. These television programs have the ability and opportunity to create some of the funniest content out there.

For the most part, they have been able to achieve this with various shows such as “The Colbert Report,” “Saturday Night Live” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

However, now more than ever, there has been a big shift to comedy that has a more political aspect.

This is especially true after the 2016 presidential election.

In the past, these shows have had their takes on the political scene, but now it seems that it is the only central focus for each show. While it is not an issue to create political satire, you should not base the entirety of your show on it. Comedy is supposed to be timeless, so this essentially defeats the purpose of the timelessness comedy is supposed to elicit.

If we were to take the comedy show “Saturday Night Live” and look into how it first was when it was released and then compare it to another comedy show from say, last month, one would see significant differences.

Back then, it didn’t matter what was going on around in the world, the only thing that was seen as a priority for these shows was creating new and exciting comedy for an audience to enjoy. Because of this we have skits such as the Spartan Cheerleaders, The Olympia Restaurant, and Matt Foley. “SNL” continues to produce new skits and while some are alright, their biggest claim to fame and laughs happen to be the ones about President Trump and his administration.

The concept of comedic timelessness is what will be severely lacking when, or even if, these new sketches are revisited in a few years. When that time comes, who will really care about Alec Baldwin playing Trump or Melissa McCarthy playing Sean Spicer? There is so much going on in this world that viewers already know about the good and bad in any political aspect because the news and social media already tells us about it.

Why then would we want to be reminded of that when we seek out comedy and why would we want it all to be pushed back in our faces?

I do not think we need a show like “SNL” to continue to beat us over the head with it.

As stated earlier, it is fine to create and have political satire, but one shouldn’t always depend on it. Comedy can be created for just about anything, so why limit it to one aspect?

We need to go back to when the main focus was to make people laugh. Comedy based off political satire almost looks like a cop-out in comparison to old skits because there is no effort in making fun of what’s already going on in the world.

Building something new and refreshing will last, and it shows based on the older comedy we always go back to. I look forward to seeing that same aspect of comedy come back.

Featured Illustration: Austin Banzon