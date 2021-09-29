Comic books are the best way to start reading again

As a kid, I’d always been a fan of Spider-Man. Of course, that was before middle school when I figured out I’d much rather have a Batmobile than spidey senses (sorry Marvel fans). I was also an avid reader until I once again came to the realization that I was too cool to read about Greek demi-gods and their battles with mythological creatures. The idea of beginning a new book seemed intimidating and kept me from revisiting the hobby, until recently when I discovered another way to ease myself back into reading.

If you’re like me, then you may think you’d never be interested in comics. I get it. It may seem like an extreme alternative, but it can be effective in getting you reading again. If you’re accustomed to reading novels, don’t worry, there are still similarities between the two. Just like novels, a comic book’s intention is to entertain a particular kind of reader. In fact, since they’re shorter in length, they can actually be more engaging than a novel.

Reading a comic book isn’t as much of a commitment as reading a novel. While the average novel is around 400 pages, an average comic book is only 32 pages long. This is why it is much harder to put down a comic book once you begin to read it. Very rarely will you see someone stick a bookmark inside a comic to continue reading at a later time. They don’t demand as high of an attention span from the reader. I recently picked up a comic book and found myself on the last page within thirty minutes of reading. In addition, the goal remains the same in providing information for you to interact with. Surprisingly enough, the earliest comic strips were published to draw customers to the Sunday newspaper.

You’ll find there are qualities unique to comic books that may allow you to truly appreciate the art of reading. Firstly, the concise storytelling of a good comic allows for faster reading without sacrificing much information. Space for dialogue is limited compared to a novel, allowing for more creative visuals. A good story is complemented with illustrations, which are fundamental to the imagery aspect of reading.

The visuals are the most appealing part of a comic book for most, which highlights the work of some of the world’s greatest artists. Lastly, the anticipation for the next installment is not nearly as dreadful as issues are usually printed on a month-to-month basis. This means rather than waiting years for the next book in a series to release, you’ll only have to wait 30 days for the following issue. Not to mention there is a day celebrated globally to promote comic books and buying from local comic book stores.

There is no denying that reading is time-consuming. Everything is time-consuming. It’s what we do with our time that makes it valuable, and reading is worth the investment. Don’t be afraid to start off with a comic book, a children’s book or even this article you’re reading right now. Regardless of the format, reading will always be our greatest ability and greatest mentor.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas