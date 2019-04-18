North Texas Daily

Commissioner’s Academic Medals awarded to 36 Mean Green athletes

April 18
13:39 2019
On Friday, April 12, Conference USA Commissioner Judy Macleod announced the names of the student-athletes who had been awarded the C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal during the 2018-19 academic year. A grand total of 794 C-USA student-athletes were recognized for maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or better. For North Texas, 36 student athletes took home the Commissioner’s Medal according to a press release. Those players include:

Football: redshirt junior linebacker Hayden Harrison, redshirt sophomore punter Christian Cole, senior quarterback Quinn Shanbour and senior offensive lineman Thomas Preston III.

Men’s basketball: redshirt junior guard DJ Draper.

Cross Country: sophomore Jack Beaumont, freshman Caleb Bouchard, junior Florian Lussy, junior Darrian Johnson, senior Susannah Lynch and graduate students Cassidy Adams and Rea Iseli.

Men’s golf: sophomore Viktor Forslund

Track and field: freshman Zion Hill, fifth-year student Jaron Thomas, sophomore Bailey Ashmore, Blake Skoog, sophomore Ashlynn Smart, Catalina Uriarte and senior Bria Williams.

Softball: junior Nicole Ochotnicki and sophomore pitcher Hope Trautwein,

Volleyball: sophomore Kaleigh Skopal, sophomore Valerie Valerian and senior Karley York.

Women’s basketball: Hannah Hopkins

Women’s golf: sophomore Madison Lewis and freshman Audrey Tan

Soccer: sophomore Logan Bruffett and junior Dominique James

Swimming and diving: freshman Brooke Beddingfield and seniors Meaghan Rousset, Kathleen Rousset and Brittany Thurstin.

Tennis: senior Maria Kononova and sophomore Nidhi Surpaneni

The Mean Green made up 4.5 percent of the athletes awarded.

Featured Image: Sophomore Viktor Forslund eyes his target during the team’s practice at Maridoe Golf Club. Image by :Jessika Hardy. 

