commUN rooTs: Middle school educator inspires students through teaching, nonprofit
This story is part of the Daily’s partnership with NABJ, known as commUN rooTs. Cynde Robinson wrote this piece as a contribution.
Patrick Powers, a 26-year-old UNT alumnus and teacher at Bettye Meyers Middle School, is part of the two percent of teachers in the U.S. who are African-American men and has a passion for helping the future generation of students. He hopes to accomplish this inside and outside the classroom through his different approaches to teaching and his nonprofit called the Lost Generation.
His impact did not start at Bettye Meyers, nor was education Powers’ first choice. His purpose became clear, he said, after he faced adversity for the first time during his senior year of high school in 2011.
It was a crisp October day when Powers bumped into his cousin at the local fair in Waco. During their conversation, a man came up from behind and struck Powers’ face. His lip was split open and a tooth shifted in his mouth. Blood gushed from his lips as Powers looked at him shocked and confused. When his mother found out about the incident, she immediately rushed him to the hospital.
“I’ll never forget the tight grip [from] my mother as she grasped my hand while her body [shook] looking at her only child suffering,” Powers said.
When Powers returned to school, he went to different classrooms and gave speeches regarding the situation. He discussed why it is important to make the right decisions, and not let factors impact your potential outcome, while dressed in a suit with a bandage covering his lip. This was the first time Powers saw the influence someone could have by standing in front of a classroom, addressing students about a cause and was inspired to become an educator.
“I had always felt I had a unique set of skills, the ability to think for myself, be creative and present myself accordingly to different situations, but it never dawned on me to apply these skills as a teacher,” Powers said. “My experience is pretty rare for a senior in high school, or anyone for that matter, but getting the chance to connect with students while I enlightened their mindset… That’s something a teacher does every day.”
After high school graduation, Powers began community college and worked as a mentor with Communities in Schools, a program that helps students who face challenges, build relationships with mentors and help guide them to stay in school. Two years later, after working with different elementary and middle schools, Powers had the opportunity to go back to his former high school and mentor 50 at-risk students as a success coach.
After transferring to UNT in 2014, Powers joined the NAACP as their education chair and tried to join an organization, Collegiate 100, where African-American men could promote success in their community. While the UNT chapter never got off the ground, this inspired Powers to help students in his own community back home. Once Powers got the green light to speak at his former elementary school along with other college students, he recruited UNT students and drove them to J. H. Hines Elementary School later that week for an event called Empowering the Youth. This event became the start of the Lost Generation.
By the spring semester, Powers had recruited enough students to create an official UNT organization to inspire and empower future generations of kids by providing students with different types of learning, encouragement and life skills so they can be the best version of themselves.
“I wanted to invite people who had walked the same streets or pathways as these kids that made something of themselves and overcome different obstacles to be successful,” Powers said.
The Lost Generation’s mission is to encourage students ranging from elementary school to high school through collegiate mentors, enlightening events and interactive clubs. Their goal is to bring class, elegance and dignity to the classroom, so students can have an eagerness to learn and overcome obstacles hindering their success. Some programs and events include an anti-bullying seminar, a mental-illness seminar and Empowering the Youth. In one year, the Lost Generation helped over 5,000 students across Texas, according to their official website.
Tacoby Bennet, a 25-year-old team leader of warehouse operations at Medical Warehouse, was one of the first members of the organization. Powers met Bennet in spring 2015 when the two attempted to join the Collegiate 100.
“I was disappointed that the Collegiate 100 never pulled through,” Bennet said. “But I think this helped Patrick develop the Lost Generation because he talked about starting his own organization. We’ve been like brothers ever since.”
Marketing senior Destyni Clark joined as a freshman in spring 2017. She said it inspired her to become the leader she is today.
“This organization made me want to do more and become better with myself, so I could help the youth and make the world a better place for everyone,” Clark said.
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment