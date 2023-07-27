Community CoLab gallery raises funds for university Food Pantry

On July 7, the UNT CoLab opened a community art gallery called square-d with proceeds going to the university’s Food Pantry.

The artist call was put out in March, and canvases were sold to participants for $10 each, and $5 for students. Once placed in the gallery, each painting is priced at $25. While many submissions were from university students, a range of different local artists have participated in square-d.

“We wanted to keep it open to the entire community and make it available to all ages,” said Kristen Kendrick Bigley, CoLab director and KKB Metal Studios proprietor.

All artists who entered the show were required to agree to donate their completed artwork to the exhibition, so that proceeds could directly benefit the Food Pantry.

“When we conceptualized the gallery we wanted to benefit the widest range of people,” Bigley said. “The food bank doesn’t just serve UNT students, it serves all students. Everyone understands the concept of food insecurity, we want students to be able to study without wondering where their next meal comes from.”

The show is comprised of over 70 artists and a collective 87 pieces of original work. square-d has no requirements for a particular theme or uniting medium, so each artist was given complete creative control for their part of the show.

Kara Belt, integrative studies graduate student and local textiles artist, created a piece called “Knope 2024,” named after Amy Poehler’s “Parks and Recreation” character. Belt’s gallery addition is made up of a supplied canvas covered with a piece of fabric that includes some of Belt’s favorite quotes from the show, which are cross stitched into the piece.

“I like to make some pieces that are just for fun and to bring people joy,” Belt said. “It’s fun when people ‘get it’ because they are also a ‘Parks and Rec’ fan.”

Belt credits the piece’s final composition to its fictional namesake, as Poehler’s character holds a special place in the artist’s heart.

“I can relate to her energy and enthusiasm,” Belt said. “She takes a lot of responsibility in everything she does and won’t compromise on what she knows is right. I tend to do the same.”

Local photographer and portraitist Kendall Myer’s work was also featured at the gallery. Her oil painting, “Croissant au Ravelin,” features a croissant beside a cup of coffee. Myers considers the piece to be a tribute to the Denton community.

“I am a big fan of Ravelin bakery so I was like, ‘I’m going to get myself some croissants from Ravelin bakery and I’m going to paint a picture,’” Myers said.

Though the painting derives its name from the local bakery, the business’ moniker is not its only Denton tie-in. According to Myers, a coffee cup and obscured coffee featured within the canvas have Denton roots as well.

“The coffee mug is actually from local artist Throw Ceramics, and even though you can’t see the coffee in the cup, it’s from West Oak,” Myers said. “It was a little love note to Denton.”

Myers was born and raised in North Texas, and first came to Denton for her associates degree. Though she graduated in 2014, she had grown to love Denton and wanted to stay.

“I started to build my life here [in Denton], made friends here, and met my husband at UNT,” Myers said. “I really feel like Denton is my home.”

Myers studied Fine Arts in college before changing her major to integrated studies, and has been working as a photographer full time for her business Kendall Nicole Studios. However, over the last couple years, she returned to painting.

“I took such a long time away from it [painting],” Myers said. “I really missed it, but I was building a business, I had a baby. It’s my dream, though and I’m ready to go back to it.”

Square-d marks Myer’s first time displaying her work in a gallery. It is also her first time selling a noncommissioned painting.

“We actually had an open house the night of the gallery opening, so we made it like 30 to 45 minutes in,” Myers said. “It wasn’t even an hour in and [my painting] sold.”

The gallery will close on July 29, but the unsold paintings will be available until through August. So far, the paintings have raised a total of nearly $2,000.

Featured Image: The ‘square-d’ exhibition is displayed in UNT’s CoLab at the Denton Square on July 22, 2023. Makayla Brown