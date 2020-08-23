North Texas Daily

Conference USA soccer and volleyball postponed until spring

August 23
23:20 2020
The Conference USA Board of Directors announced the decision to move all soccer and volleyball events to the spring semester Friday afternoon including fall C-USA championships to the spring of 2021.

This move by C-USA immediately follows the decision from Wednesday by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors to move Division I fall championships to spring. The sports that are impacted are men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Junior middle blocker Sarah Youmans spikes the ball against Middle Tennessee on Oct. 25, 2019. Image by Isabel Anes

“We value the opportunity for our schools to compete at the highest level and play for championships,” said C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod. “Moving these sports to the spring maintains those opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches and fans.”

Of the competing C-USA schools affected, the teams will have an opportunity to play for a spot in the NCAA Championships or other postseason events.

Dates for the competition and formats for the games have not been released and will be updated.

Featured Image: Berkelee Peters runs and prepares to kick the ball to a teammate during the UNT vs. Marshall game on Oct. 20, 2019. Image by Ryan Cantrell

