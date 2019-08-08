Construction to look out for this fall

While students have been away, UNT construction continued throughout the summer. Here are some projects students should look out for upon returning to campus this fall.

Central Dining Hall

The new two-story dining building is currently being built next to the Business Leadership Building and will be the first stand-alone dining hall on campus. The new facility will be able to seat 700 people and features seven different serving options. The dining hall will provide three meals per day and late night options as well as retail shops. The project began in February, and is expected to be complete by the end of June 2020. During construction, pedestrian areas near that area will be blocked.

Coliseum Roof Repair

Students can expect to see an improved Coliseum soon as the brown metal panels surrounding the roof will be replaced with silver ones and the roof will be repaired. Over the years, weather has worn out the roof so the new roof panels and repairs will help extend the lifespan of the roof. This project began in February and is expected to be completed by the end of December. The southwest corner of the Coliseum will be blocked off until construction is completed.

Fouts Field Demolition

This project includes the removal of the track and field area and will replace that space with an estimated 1,100 space parking lot. Additionally, the parking lot near UNT’s Risk Management Center will be resurfaced. The project will also build a new bus transfer station with waiting areas, restrooms and vending machines. Originally set to be completed this month, the deadline has been extended to September. After its completion, it will be one of the biggest parking lots on campus and provide students and staff connections to DCTA routes.

Hickory Street

The final leg of the construction on Hickory Street is set to be completed by early 2021. The capital improvement project for Hickory will improve the water, roadway, gas, electric utilities and wastewater in the area. The plan also includes six pedestrian light devices on the north side as well as expanding the north sidewalk to five feet. The blueprints for the south sidewalk are still in the works while construction workers continue improvements on the area between Avenue B and Welch Street, for which construction is set to finish by December. For the duration of the project, parts of the area might be closed off. The final leg of the project from Welch Street to N. Carroll Boulevard will begin in February.

Starbucks Stand Construction

Construction for the stand-alone Starbucks began this summer and is set to be completed in September. The new Starbucks, located between the Hurley Administration Building and the Music Building, is designed to be a walk-up shop for students and faculty members on their commute to class and to pull sales away from the Starbucks located in the Union, decrease wait time and increase revenue.

The Lovelace and McNatt Families Practice Facility

Named after the donors who made the project possible, The Lovelace and McNatt Families Practice Facility will be completed toward the end of September. The new facility, located near Victory Hall and the Athletic Center off South Bonnie Brae Street, will include a football field, track running lanes, a temperature-controlled area for practice during weather events and a lounge to entertain recruits. Areas near the building will be blocked off until its completion.

Featured Image: A pedestrian walks by construction at the Business Leadership Building at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas on Friday, August 2, 2019. (NT Daily Photo by Plamedie Ifasso)