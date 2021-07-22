Corie’s Ceramics gives pets a second life through mugs

An escape for the mind on some days and a creative job on others is how 29-year-old ceramicist Corrine Telfer views pottery.

Telfer’s interest in functional pottery sparked eight years ago when she entered her first pottery course at UNT. She is now the owner of Corie’s Ceramics: a business that sells unique pieces ranging from planters to mugs.

“Some days, I just like to sit down and see what happens,” Telfer said.

Telfer said crafting pottery is an arduous process and contains many processes within one.

“It’s a lot of trial and error [… and] a lot can go wrong at any stage,” Telfer said.

In the past six months, Telfer’s art style has evolved because she has adapted her work to the tools and materials accessible to her.

While experimenting, her fiance encouraged her to combine watercolor techniques with pottery to create custom pet portraits on mugs.

“My [job] lately has been to help friends, family and clients immortalize their pets with something that they can use everyday and see everyday,” Telfer said.

The custom pet portrait mugs have a one-week process and are commission-based.

“99 percent of the time when [Telfer] hands somebody their pet portrait mug or pet portrait watercolor, they start crying because of how much it is their pet,” said Greg Thorne, Telfer’s fiance and Denton resident.

Before, Telfer would create watercolor pet portrait paintings, but with a transition to mugs, Thorne said he has noticed an exponential growth in her work.

“It’s just really impressive to see her transition from style to style and always be striving to be better [while] experimenting with new things,” Thorne said.

Shadoe Williamson, sign language interpreter and friend of 15 years, said she has seen Telfer branch out through the art she creates.

Williamson has bought multiple pieces from Telfer over the years and chooses to continue buying from her.

“Not just because she is my friend, but I think it’s really important to support local artists,” Williamson said. “She has been doing this for a long time, she went to school for it and I think a lot of people underestimate the amount of work and energy that goes into these pieces.”

Throughout the years, Williamson has been one of the biggest supporters of Telfer and has provided feedback and critiques for many of the pieces she has created.

“Whenever I see her artwork, I can really see a part of her soul in it,” Williamson said.

In the future, Telfer hopes to begin applying to pottery exhibitions to be able to showcase her work beside other ceramicists like her.

“I just want to keep growing and getting better,” Telfer said.

Telfer’s work can be viewed on her Instagram page, @coriesceramics.

Courtesy Corinne Telfer