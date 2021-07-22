North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Corie’s Ceramics gives pets a second life through mugs

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Corie’s Ceramics gives pets a second life through mugs

Corie’s Ceramics gives pets a second life through mugs
July 22
13:00 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
22nd July, 2021

22nd July, 2021

An escape for the mind on some days and a creative job on others is how 29-year-old ceramicist Corrine Telfer views pottery.

Telfer’s interest in functional pottery sparked eight years ago when she entered her first pottery course at UNT. She is now the owner of Corie’s Ceramics: a business that sells unique pieces ranging from planters to mugs.

“Some days, I just like to sit down and see what happens,” Telfer said.

Telfer said crafting pottery is an arduous process and contains many processes within one.

“It’s a lot of trial and error [… and] a lot can go wrong at any stage,” Telfer said.

In the past six months, Telfer’s art style has evolved because she has adapted her work to the tools and materials accessible to her.

While experimenting, her fiance encouraged her to combine watercolor techniques with pottery to create custom pet portraits on mugs.

“My [job] lately has been to help friends, family and clients immortalize their pets with something that they can use everyday and see everyday,” Telfer said.

The custom pet portrait mugs have a one-week process and are commission-based.

“99 percent of the time when [Telfer] hands somebody their pet portrait mug or pet portrait watercolor, they start crying because of how much it is their pet,” said Greg Thorne, Telfer’s fiance and Denton resident.

Before, Telfer would create watercolor pet portrait paintings, but with a transition to mugs, Thorne said he has noticed an exponential growth in her work.

“It’s just really impressive to see her transition from style to style and always be striving to be better [while] experimenting with new things,” Thorne said.

Shadoe Williamson, sign language interpreter and friend of 15 years, said she has seen Telfer branch out through the art she creates.

Williamson has bought multiple pieces from Telfer over the years and chooses to continue buying from her.

“Not just because she is my friend, but I think it’s really important to support local artists,” Williamson said. “She has been doing this for a long time, she went to school for it and I think a lot of people underestimate the amount of work and energy that goes into these pieces.”

Throughout the years, Williamson has been one of the biggest supporters of Telfer and has provided feedback and critiques for many of the pieces she has created.

“Whenever I see her artwork, I can really see a part of her soul in it,” Williamson said.

In the future, Telfer hopes to begin applying to pottery exhibitions to be able to showcase her work beside other ceramicists like her.

“I just want to keep growing and getting better,” Telfer said.

Telfer’s work can be viewed on her Instagram page, @coriesceramics.

Courtesy Corinne Telfer

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Joanna Gasca

Joanna Gasca

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: 'Fear Street Part Three: 1666' ends the all-time greatest horror trilogy 📝 @OberkromJaden https://t.co/dxv6gkG9eF

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@IleanaGarnand: I'm reporting live from the @RideDCTA board meeting, where Phase I of the GoZone plan has been unanimously approved and will launch on Sept. 7. DCTA's fixed bus routes in Denton and Louisville will continue to operate for 90 days (Dec. 6) after GoZone's launch

- 8 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS & LIFE: Corie’s Ceramics gives pets a second life through mugs 📝 @jovnnabe https://t.co/L56ZDcLeZb

- 8 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: The tightrope act of being a college student today 📝 @BryceMckensi 🖼️ @GishhyOrange https://t.co/bJQ9BsgZte

- 9 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS: Women's golf graduate pursues professional career while staying connected to team 📝 @JohnFields0 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/NJrAP4WEWH

- 10 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram