Coronavirus cases in Denton County reaches 18, with four cases confirmed at Denton State Supported Living Center

The number of coronavirus cases in Denton County has reached 18, with four cases confirmed at the Denton State Supported Living Center, according to a Denton County Public Health press release. One confirmed case was reported in a press release sent out yesterday.

The four cases includes one resident in their 50s and three residents in their 60s, all in hospital isolation. DCPH will not be releasing any other identifying information and is working with DSSLC to follow-up with positive cases and identify potential contacts.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our residents, the staff that work day in and day out to serve them and the local community that is such a strong supporter of the Denton State Supported Living Center,” said Scott Schalchlin, the Texas Health and Human Services Associate Commissioner for State Supported Living Centers, in the press release. “We are working closely with Denton County Public Health and the Department of State Health Services and taking precautions to mitigate any spread of disease.”

On March 13, Texas HHS suspended nonessential visitation and on-campus events at state-supported living centers.

“Our team is working alongside Denton State Supported Living Center to implement additional infection prevention and control measures to protect the residents and staff,” Dr. Matt Richardson, the Denton County Director of Public Health, said in the press release.

For more information on coronavirus in Denton County, visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.

Featured Image: Denton County Courthouse sits at the center of the square on Jan. 19, 2020. Image by Ricardo Vazquez Garcia