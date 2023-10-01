Corporate-backed over-marketing is ruining mainstream media

From thousands of billboard screens on Times Square to the ever-increasing length in radio and TV ad breaks, something is being sold everywhere one goes. Marketing has gone from a humble way for small businesses to pull in customers to constant reminders that mega corporations sell stuff.

Every year, more advanced forms of marketing come out: from animated, moving billboards to boats and cars with advertising screens, even talks of drones being used to put corporate logos in the sky. This rampant over-marketing is a symptom of America’s dependence on advertising, and the consequences that this dependency has on society need to end.

The first ever FCC-approved TV commercial ran on July 1, 1941, run by Bulova Watches before a baseball game. Though the advertisement was only 10 seconds long and shown to a few thousand viewers, it set the tone for how marketing would evolve over the next 80 years. TV stations loved the idea of the commercial break, and soon implemented them into their own networks.

TV ad breaks are seen as annoying by many viewers, with 92 percent of Americans thinking there are too many ads on linear TV. This is due to the lengths and consistency of them. Because of this, many viewers have made the switch from cable to streaming platforms like Netflix. However, the problem with commercials has also transferred over onto online platforms.

In late September, Amazon Prime Video announced it will start placing ad slots on its content, offering an ad-free subscription for an extra $2.99 per month. Many other platforms have also followed suit, adding a more expensive, ad-free subscription tier. Though Amazon is far from the only company to make this change, the situation is much worse online.

On the internet, advertisers are constantly competing to hold a user’s attention, placing ads on as many open spots as possible. Website operators also have an incentive to show ads, because every time a user clicks on one, they get a share of the money. As such, website hosts have developed an automated process to select which ads will make them the most money.

Day and night, thousands of algorithms track everything a user does. They watch the user’s search history, their time on each website they visit, even the social media posts they like, and how long they stay on them. The algorithms also take who the user is into account, tracking their age, ethnicity, location, income, biometrics and more. Though this data is very useful to the algorithms, it is also seen as a serious invasion of privacy.

The algorithms use all of this information to personalize each user’s experience online, suggesting which content they will like the most and which ads will generate the most profit. And in wanting to pull in as much revenue as possible, the biggest social media platforms have worsened doom scrolling, that drains thousands of hours off of billions of people’s lifespans.

The situation is by far the worst on vertical-scrolling platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts. These platforms engineer their apps to be as addictive as possible. Around the clock, they suggest content that triggers the user’s dopamine receptors and keeps them engaged, all hyper-personalized for each person, generating lots of money for the business. This is where users can develop dependencies on the dopamine rushes, and social media addiction becomes a major concern.

The problem with keeping users online as much as possible is the nonexistent time limit. When addiction goes unchecked, it can begin taking up more and more of the user’s time. However, social media addiction generates lots of money for the platforms. There are no laws in place to stop a corporate-owned data algorithm from keeping a user watching videos for 10 hours a day, so why would these companies stop?

To stop the spread of social media addiction, social media companies need to take an ethical approach and cut back on how addictive their sites are. And the users that go on these sites need to watch how much time they spend online. After all, every person’s life is worth more than giving their time to megacorporations.