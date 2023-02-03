Cost-friendly Valentine’s Day ideas for college couples

Being a college student isn’t cheap, which makes holidays all the more stressful. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, students are bound to stress on what to get their partner while staying on budget.

To avoid any last-minute splurges, here are some cost-friendly alternatives to gift your beau on this special day.

DIY gifts

DIY projects are low-cost and heartfelt alternatives to store-bought presents. Unlike off-the-shelf products, you can customize these two crafts to show your loved one how much you care.

Both crafts will need: Red, white, yellow, pink, green and blue construction paper, 1 glue stick or glue bottle, scissors and a 10-pack of markers.

Estimated cost: $20

Secret message Valentine’s card

This Valentine’s Day card allows you to write your Valentine not one, but two messages when opened the right way.

Steps:

1. Take a piece of pink construction paper and cut it down to 7.5 by 4 inches.

2. With the long side facing up, fold the paper in half, hamburger-style, then unfold it.

3. Fold the ends of the paper to the center crease, then unfold.

4. Refold the paper at the center crease. Mark three equal parts on the paper and cut at each mark up to the crease. Once done, put the pink paper to the side.

5. Take a piece of white paper. Cut it down to 3.75 by 4 inches and fold it in half. Cut the white paper on the crease.

6. Weave the white paper between the slits in the pink paper. On the left side, weave the white paper under the middle portion only. On the right, weave the white paper under the top and bottom portions. When you finish, you should have alternating squares of color. Put this to the side.

7. Draw and cut out a heart on a red piece of paper. Fold the heart in half and cut on its crease. Glue each half onto the left and right flap.

9. Fold the card in half then pull it open. Write in your message.

10. Grab the outside flaps and pull. This should hide your message and reveal a new, blank set of squares. Write “Happy Valentine’s Day” on the white squares.

Construction Paper Candy Bag Guide

Your sweetheart doesn’t have a sweet tooth? No problem. This candy-inspired craft is a great alternative.

Steps:

1. Start with eight 1.5 inch by 1.5 inch squares in four different colors.

2. Roll one square into a cylinder shape and glue the sides together. Then, flatten one open end of the cylinder and glue the flaps shut.

3. Using the leftover scraps from your squares, take a strip of paper and write a message.

4. Roll your message up and put it into the pocket you made. Glue the second end of the cylinder shut.

5. Clip the ends of the cylinder to look like a candy wrapper.

6. Repeat steps 1-5 for the other squares. Set them aside.

7. Decorate one side of a full-size piece of construction paper.

8. Flip the full-size paper over. Fold the right edge in, then the left so they overlap.

9. Glue the left edge of the paper down, then glue the bottom shut.

10. Place your paper “candies” inside the construction paper bag, then glue the top shut as well.

Date night ideas

Gifts aren’t the only cost-friendly Valentine’s option. You can also take your partner on a thoughtful date without breaking the bank. Here’s several local ways to spend time with your loved one.

Clark Park charcuterie picnic

Charcuterie boards have been increasingly trendy on TikTok and are perfect for Valentine’s Day dates. Luckily, the local grocery store has everything you need to build your own.

You can create your own board out of pre-sliced meats and cheeses, fruits, crackers and sparkling cider for around $30.

Once you have everything you need, you and your date can set up at the university’s Clark Park, across from Clark Hall. The outdoor area has plenty of benches to sit and take in the view with your boo.

Sky Theatre stargazing

If the weather doesn’t hold or the outdoors just aren’t for you, the university offers another great date option for no cost.

Sky Theater, a 40-foot domed room, is located in the Environmental Science building. The space grants visitors a 360-degree view of the night sky. It holds showings Friday through Sunday, with Saturday offering the widest variety. You can find more information at www.astronomy.unt.edu.

Featured Illustration by Jazmine Garcia