County poverty rates decline while nonprofits still face high demand for aid

The poverty rate of Denton County decreased during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, but local nonprofits are still experiencing high demand for basic living assistance.

The Census Bureau documents Denton County with a current poverty rate of 6.9 percent, which is one point below the rate reported in 2019. The city of Denton experienced a larger drop in its poverty rate, now at 15.3 percent, four points lower than in 2017.

One contribution to the decreasing trends comes from the federal funding that local governments received from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, said Dani Shaw, Denton’s director of Community Services. Some of the funds from both acts were used to prevent mass evictions, Shaw said. A portion of the CARES Act funding also went to an expansion of the Denton Community Food Center.

“More than 8,000 households were prevented from homelessness and that was incredibly valuable to saving our community from having a large and complex issue to deal with later,” Shaw said. “With the city’s allocation of funding, we were able to leverage our funding for more direct services in the city of Denton that were alleviating poverty.”

Community services, projects and nonprofits were allocated funding to address hardships presented by the pandemic. By collaborating and investing in local nonprofits, the city was able to assess the needs of unique households to fill their resource gaps, Shaw said.

Christian Community Action administered $2.5 million to families in Denton County for assistance in rent, mortgage and utility expenses, which was made possible through funding from United Way of Denton County, CCA President and CEO Gilbert Montez said. Montez said CCA also provided groceries every week to approximately 500 families.

“CCA has been around for almost 50 years in the community and [has] never been tested as much as we’ve been tested during this pandemic,” Montez said.

CCA has recently experienced a great demand for its “rescue services” tailored for children and elderly needs, and in the past months started offering classes in English, financial literacy and computer literacy, Montez said.

Although the poverty rate is declining, 27.3 percent of households in the city of Denton live in asset poverty, according to Prosperity Now Scorecard. Asset poverty is defined as having insufficient savings and assets to cover three months of living expenses without income.

These individuals are “one crisis away from instability” and at risk of losing their homes because they do not have “three months’ worth of income set aside in case of an emergency,” said Condell Garden, executive director of Interfaith Ministries of Denton Inc.

“Denton is very fortunate that all of the agencies try to work together to try to make [living] better for the residents, and that is why we have pretty successful programs helping people,” Garden said. “We will never have all the money we need to help as many people as we need, but I think we do a good job with what we do have.”

IFM served 516 households and 1,214 individuals in 2021 with supportive services and distributed $180,612.44 in utility assistance to 470 households at risk of losing their homes, according to its 2021 annual report.

However, there are still 640 households experiencing homelessness in Denton County since Feb. 28, according to United Way’s homeless dashboard. About 50 percent of people experiencing homelessness in Denton County are earning some form of income, according to United Way.

“Making sure that homelessness is rare, brief and nonrecurring is a really important goal for our community,” Shaw said. “We see that as a regional issue, so we do work with a lot of our Denton County partners on those initiatives.”

United for ALICE, a nonprofit led by United Way of Northern New Jersey, categorizes 21 percent of Denton County residents as “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.” Similar to asset poverty, ALICE individuals and families maintain jobs but still struggle to cover healthcare, daycare, food, housing and transportation with no savings or financial emergency preparedness plan.

“Families in poverty were the first ones to be affected by the pandemic and they will be the last ones to recover from the pandemic,” Montez said. “Even if the pandemic was over, which it is not, there is still a need in our communities.”

Montez said in February, CCA distributed its fourth-highest amount of rent and mortgage assistance at nearly $170,000.

“We had not had anything like that since January of 2021,” Montez said.

With businesses and institutions returning to regular operations, CCA has seen a reduction in contributions in the previous six to eight months, Montez said.

“We have a tendency not to notice people who are hurting, who are vulnerable, who are in poverty,” Montez said. “[…] Families are deciding whether to put gas in their car or to buy school supplies for their kids. […] They are our neighbors. We should care for them.”

Featured Image: The Denton courthouse stands in the middle of the square on Feb. 28, 2022. Photo by Lindy Jenkins