Court of Appeals sides with UNT in tuition lawsuit filed by YCT

In a decision filed on Monday, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the university and reversed a federal judge’s decision that out-of-state students could receive in-state tuition.

The case, Young Conservatives v. Smatresk, was filed by the Young Conservatives of Texas, an organization with a local chapter at the university in November 2020 and claimed the university’s policy to offer undocumented students in-state tuition was unconstitutional. In April 2022, U.S. District Judge Sean Jordan ruled in favor of YCT, stating that any tuition benefits awarded to undocumented individuals have to also be rewarded to American citizens regardless of residency.

Although the opinion filed by the Court of Appeals recognized the economic injury out-of-state YCT members received, the court decided that the university could charge out-of-state tuition.

“The fifth circuit’s unanimous opinion affirms the position UNT has taken throughout this litigation,” said Kelley Reece, interim vice president and Sr. Associate Vice President of University Brand Strategy and Communications at UNT, in an email sent to the North Texas Daily. “We appreciate the court of appeals’ careful review of Texas law. We at UNT will continue focusing on the reason we’re here — educating tomorrow’s leaders.”

In the previous decision from U.S. District Judge Jordan, the judge ruled undocumented students could not be eligible based on residency “for any postsecondary education benefit unless a citizen or national of the United States is eligible for such a benefit,” according to a 1996 federal law. Although the university’s policy was supported by House Bill 1403, a 2001 state law that allows for undocumented students to apply for in-state tuition based on residency requirements, both were deemed unconstitutional unless all out-of-state students at the university were offered the same benefit.

The three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals disagreed and vacated the previous judge’s conclusion. While they recognized YCT members were harmed by university policy, Circuit Judge Edith Brown Clement said in the opinion that the federal law does not restrict the university from denying the benefits to out-of-state students.

The court still recognized HB 1403 granting in-state benefits to undocumented students does violate the federal law and there may be “valid preemption challenges” to the state law.

“While we’re pleased that the Court’s recognized our clients had standing and are being injured by UNT’s tuition scheme along with the Court’s acknowledgement that Texas’s tuition scheme is, at best, Constitutionally suspect, we ultimately disagree with the court as to the proper remedy,” said Chance Weldon, an attorney for the Texas Public Policy Foundation and the legal representative for YCT, in an email to the Daily. “We’re disappointed for our clients who now, as the Court recognized, have to pay [nine] times more in-tuition than illegal aliens.”

Despite the ruling, the lawsuit has already had a significant impact to the university’s finances. In a faculty senate meeting in March, President Neal Smatresk correlated the lawsuit to the university to a $7 million loss in their budget for the 2023-2024 school year. It is unclear whether this is because of U.S. District Judge Jordan’s ruling that no student gets charged out-of-state tuition.

In the same meeting, President Smatresk anticipated that the Court of Appeals’ decision was not the end of the lawsuit.

“Either way, yay or nay, there will be implications, and we expect it to be appealed to the Supreme Court,” Smatresk said. “So that will be the next stop, if they take it.”

When asked if TPPF and YCT are planning to appeal the decision, Adam Burnett, TPPF’s Communications Manager, said in an email to the Daily that the organization is “still reviewing the decision and weighing our options” and that they “have not made a decision on next steps at this time.”

YCT did not respond to the Daily’s request for comment.