Covid-19 killed college club recruitment and retention
In our post-quarantine world, clubs are far less important to the college experience. What was once a right of passage for college students – joining a club or organization, maybe even founding your own – is now seen as a waste of time.
During the pandemic, most people realized their time is worth more than they had previously thought, which effectively killed college club retention and recruitment. COVID-19 set into motion events that forever impacted the workplace. Working from home allowed people more time to be around those they love instead of spending time commuting and partaking in office rituals like chats about nothing around the water cooler.
The pandemic also saw the dawn of The Great Resignation – the mass resignation of people from jobs due to increased cost of living or hostile work environments.
College organizations weren’t immune to the cultural shift either. Students, too, realized their time is expensive and important. Why sit in a meeting every Tuesday in BLB 180 from 7 to 8 when they could be working? Hanging out with friends? Doing literally anything else?
The key here is the altruistic nature of college organizations – for them to function, students must volunteer their time. COVID taught us that our time is not something to be taken for granted. Now, we are far more intentional with how we use it.
College organizations give students that feeling of being plugged into campus and connected to others. However, in the post-pandemic world, students don’t have to leave their room to be involved. Services like Zoom make it possible to host meetings from anywhere. Another software that blew up over the pandemic is Canva. Canva allows anyone to be a graphic designer, so when it comes to advertising your club, you don’t need to walk around campus – all you need is an Instagram and a Canva account.
Creating connections on campus no longer relies on in-person meetings and word-of-mouth recruitment. These days, you can find a club on Instagram, go to its meeting on Zoom, run for office and be elected via Google Forms. You can belong to a community of people you have never met.
COVID also forced us to live in a world where connections were few and far between. The pandemic forced many younger college students to spend their later teen years speaking only to their immediate family in person. Maybe a delivery person here, a neighbor there, but the last few years have been lonely. We survived two years without being part of something bigger than ourselves, so why start now?
Despite all this, one kind of organization continues to thrive in the world post-COVID – identity-based groups. Groups like the Black Student Union, the Latinx-Hispanic Student Union and the Pride Alliance still see high numbers of engagement. They host huge events and give hundreds of students a family on campus.
This brings us to the third and final epiphany we had during COVID. Our identity matters. Who we are matters.
Summer 2020 will be remembered as a time of civil unrest in the nation. The killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor sparked massive outrage, and even during a lockdown, people flooded the streets across the nation to protest.
Anti-Asian hate was up during COVID, too. Disenfranchised communities were under attack, and as Generation Z entered our formative college years amongst this disarray, we became vocal.
We are loudly opposed to that which we disagree with. We don’t sit idly by when injustice occurs. We aren’t bystanders — we stand up. Groups intended for students who are Black, Latinx, Asian, Native American, LGBTQ+ and more allow students to be a part of something bigger than themselves and stand up for what they believe in.
With the looming threat of the Texas state government outlawing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts on campus, the future of college organizations remains unknown. One thing is certain, though — the world of 2019, which we look at through rose-tinted glasses and blissful nostalgia, is no more.
That doesn’t have to be a bad thing though. Campus isn’t worse, just different. Hopefully, one day, like a phoenix from the ashes, we will see college clubs return as a keystone of the undergrad experience.
Featured Illustrations by Allie Garza
