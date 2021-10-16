North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

COVID-19 testing update, new legislation and members for SGA

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

COVID-19 testing update, new legislation and members for SGA

COVID-19 testing update, new legislation and members for SGA
October 16
18:20 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
October 14th, 2021

October 14th, 2021

The Student Government Association received an update on the university’s second phase of COVID-19 testing and voted on legislation pertaining to braille replacement and Canvas shortcuts during Wednesday night’s meeting.

Elizabeth With, senior vice president for Student Affairs, said 1,301 testings had taken place last week. This denotes the first update since the university began the second phase of COVID-19 testing wherein 2,000 individuals will be randomly selected for voluntary participation, regardless of their vaccination status. 

“As you can see on the [COVID-19] dashboard, cases are lower now than they have been previously,” With said. 

At the time of publication, there are 46 total active COVID-19 cases on-campus. 

The senate went on to unanimously pass a resolution to join the Texas Student Government Coalition, an organization of other student governments from Texas-based colleges. Membership costs $50, which SGA President Devon Skinner said would not be exceeded. 

“We can opt-out of the TSC at any point with additional legislation,” Skinner said.

Further legislation included is the Introduction of Shortcuts for All UNT Computers, which resolves to include a quick-access shortcut to Canvas from all university-based computers. The bill was introduced by Grant Johnson, a senator for the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, who said a similar initiative “is already in the works” from the university.

“I think this will really speed things up for students who rely on UNT’s computers,” Johnson said. “This will give them more time for their projects, discussion, what have you.”

As to when the Canvas shortcuts could potentially be implemented, Johnson said it could be accomplished during an academic break or a planned day with little to no discomfort for students. 

Also passed was the Paulina Diaz Resolution, introduced by Beige Cowell, a Senator for the College of Music. It intends to replace and improve a number of braille signs in various buildings, such as the Music Building and the Music Annex Building, after the student for whom the bill is named reported misleading signs created navigation difficulties.

“There were a couple [of] signs with incorrect or missing braille in the music buildings, where she needs to attend,” Cowell said. “This made navigation for her unnecessarily difficult. We’ve also noticed a lot of missing braille in a number of buildings which need to be replaced.”  

For further progress, Cowell said she had been in contact with Maria Angel, a senior design specialist for the university, for future plans. 

Senate members also elected Gracy Schulte, a senator for the College of Science, as secretary after the previous secretary Maria Velasco changed her major, a move which required her to resign from her position and seat. 

Another appointee was linguistics major Lauren Allen as senator for the Honors College. Allen represents the latest addition to the SGA after seven members have previously resigned, bringing the total of senators to 17 out of 45. 

At the end of the meeting, the Senate opted to move into executive session to debate a breach of conduct brought by Jady Brown, a senator for the College of Engineering,  regarding the last senate meeting

Featured Image: SGA senators and students sit in the audience of the State of the Undergraduate Student Body on Oct. 13, 2021. Photo by John Anderson

Tags
blindcovid-19disabilitiesdisabilityHonors CollegeSGAStudent Government Associationtexas student government coalitionVisually impaired
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Will Tarpley

Will Tarpley

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@PaulWitwerNTD: North Texas Soccer is taking on the University of Alabama at Birmingham in Birmingham at 7 p.m.Follow this thread for news and updates about the game! @ntdaily

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Five student resources for accessible reproductive healthcare📝@Ac_vilsan 🖼@ooopsrobynn https://t.co/3m4Emdupox

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@Reed_Smith25: #ReedPuns have made it to the @ntdaily.Go and read my preview of tonight’s contest. ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/OO9eGK9ZSw

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The university has issued another update to the COVID-19 Dashboard with the current count of COVID-19 cases as of Oct. 15.It is important to note that cases are removed once they have met CDC criteria for recovery.For more information: https://t.co/VhVlYTEfAB https://t.co/N4zjP1amh6

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
PREVIEW: Football hopes to wrangle Thundering Herd at home Friday night📝@Reed_Smith25 📸@Tzac24 https://t.co/PZDP2im57B

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram