North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Cracks along BLB walls and columns not a concern, according to UNT Facilities

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Cracks along BLB walls and columns not a concern, according to UNT Facilities

Cracks along BLB walls and columns not a concern, according to UNT Facilities
October 22
14:24 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
17th October, 2019 Edition

17th October, 2019 Edition

The recently constructed Business Leadership Building (BLB) has shown visible cracking along its walls and columns. The building’s most detectable crack can be found on a masonry wall near the entrance of the ground floor, reaching up about two feet.

Students who regularly visit the BLB have taken notice and believe that it could be a concern that needs to be looked into by the school.

“It’s a super new building,” finance senior Joshua Sulak said. “So if it does have actual foundation issues, it’s something that should be taken a look at if they haven’t already.”

Entrepreneurship senior Walker Schrumpf mentioned the construction of the Allen High School football stadium, in which cracks seen inside were later discovered to be significant structural damages.

“It was like $60 million dollars,” Schrumpf said. “And then in the next year after it was built, they had to close it down. So just because the building’s new doesn’t mean it can’t have issues.”

Workers from UNT Facilities have conducted several inspections to ensure that there are not any major concerns or possible foundation issues that need immediate attention.

Director of Facilities Maintenance Chad Crocker said that the cracks in the building are not a problem.

“Every building, especially in Texas, settles,” Crocker said. “Just in the BLB, you happen to notice it in the masonry more than you would in other buildings. So while I would tell you it’s a horrible thing and it’s horrendous, it really isn’t. It’s fairly normal.”

The cracks that are seen in or around the BLB are caused by either moisture or warmer weather, Crocker said. The materials in the walls expand and then shrink when weather changes and these movements cause cracks to form.

Repairs for the cracking has been done incrementally over the past few months and will continue depending on other construction projects around the building.

The department is currently keeping an eye out for further cracking that could indicate any serious problems now or in the future.

“We try to stay on top of it,” Crocker said. “If anyone notices anything we need to know about on campus, BLB or otherwise, they can always call us or go to our facilities’ webpage and put in a work order to let us know.”

Featured Image: A crack climbs the wall of the Business Leadership Building showing evidence of potential movement in the building’s foundation. Image by Will Baldwin

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Sophie Moncaleano

Sophie Moncaleano

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ICYMI: Soccer reigns victorious on senior dayhttps://t.co/T7dI2jGpiS

- 9 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @ZacharyACottam: Running backs Tre Siggers and DeAndre Torrey will be game-time decisions for North Texas this Saturday, according to Se…

- 10 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @joshpaveglio: Recaps here, y’all read it up for mehttps://t.co/5a2QF8hbKb@ntdaily https://t.co/CLsiIlsNuy

- 10 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
LISTEN: The Last Draft, featuring @ZacharyACottam, @thereal_Suarez and @AnnaMOrr97https://t.co/1tgEBhRZqV

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Standalone dining hall on track for Fall 2020 opening with new menu plansby @BrookeColombohttps://t.co/yNezt2HYcs

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.