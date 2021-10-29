Cross Country prepares to take soles at conference

North Texas men’s and women’s teams have had several meets leading up to the Conference USA meet, which will take place at Charlotte, NC on Saturday. Both teams have been performing well throughout the season, and have the chance to move on to NCAA Regionals and possibly NCAA Championships either as a team or individually.

The team placed first at the University of Texas-Arlington Invitational and the Texas A&M Invitational but placed third at the recent Arturo Barrios Invitational. Junior runner Braden Lange is confident that the recent results are setting them up for success.

“I think it has gone well so far, we had a good finish our last meet,” Lange said. “We have all grown as a team and I think we are setting ourselves up well for a great conference meet.”

The women’s team has also had a productive season overall, getting 3rd at the UTA invitational, 5th at the Texas A&M invitational and 27th at the Arturo Barrios Invitational.

“The season has gone pretty well so far every meet has been a learning experience,” redshirt senior Audrey Springer said. “We have a lot of younger runners and older runners, there are not many in-between.”

Head coach Matt Layten was impressed by both teams from what they have accomplished throughout the season.

“The guys had a good start at the meet at UT Arlington, we had three guys break the course record that day and won the meet,” Layten said. “On the ladies’ side, we have a young group, they are getting excited about training at a division one program, so they have high inspiration for themselves and what they want to do down the road.”

Layten stated that both teams motivate each other to be the best, as their respective accomplishments keep each team pushing for more.

“The success of the men inspire the women, and the success of the women inspire the men,” Layten said.

Junior runner Erika Barrett said she liked seeing the freshman compete at this new level and the bonding that has been happening throughout the season before conference.

“As a team, it is really exciting to see the freshmen get PRs and experience running a 6K and getting closer as a team,” Barrett said.

Springer said that the meets before conference have been a learning experience for her team and herself and is confident for the C-USA meet with all the training they have put in.

“I am feeling good with where our team is going to be,” Springer said. “I also feel good with where I will sit individually.”

Senior runner Caleb Bouchard was with the team during its last C-USA title run. However, he said the team now is even more impressive than the team that won four years ago.

“I was here four years ago when we won the last Conference USA title, and this team right now makes them look like high schoolers,” Bouchard said. “That is very exciting, I think the year has gone good but we are not done yet.”

Lange said that his team has a strong work ethic, a desire to get better along with a lot of talent despite their smaller size.

“It is been the best I have felt about our team since I have been here, these first few meets before Conference,” Lange said. “There are ten guys on our team, we are really small but everyone is valuable.”

Layten said that he has made sure the team has trained well throughout the season and is ready to watch over his runners as they sprint toward their final goal of the season.

“Every meet has been a positive step in the right direction leading towards our culminating competition of the season which are Conference, NCAA regionals, NCAA Championships,” Layten said.

