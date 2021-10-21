Cross country runs out of Arturo Barrios and into conference

North Texas men’s and women’s cross country teams recently finished the Arturo Barrios Invitational at Texas A&M – the last meet before the Conference USA Championship. The women’s team placed 27th, and the men’s team placed 3rd – a somewhat worse finish than some other meets they have competed in throughout the season.



“I could have done better,” senior runner Caleb Bouchard said. “I never got to a point where I was comfortable during the race and I had to fight through it. As a team, we had a good day, not our best, but to have a seven-second one through four split over an 8K run is pretty great.”



Junior runner Braden Lange echoed Bouchard, saying that it was not the best race they ran, but that it is important to have perseverance when it gets tough and their stamina is running low.



“It wasn’t the most comfortable race, but the effort was still there,” Lange said. “I broke the mental barrier and pushed through the last 2K of the race to help my teammates. Our best day is coming, we didn’t need to have a good day on Saturday, I think our best day is in two weeks.”



The results for the Men’s race at the Arturo Barrios Invitational meet, leading the team was Bouchard coming in 21st at a time of 24:07.2, graduate student Jack Beaumont coming in 29th at a time of 24:11.4, Lange coming in 31st at a time of 24:13.3 and senior Alec Esposito coming in 32nd at a time of 24:14.9. As a team they finished third, having better placing than schools such as Louisiana Tech University and host Texas A&M.



The Arturo Barrios Invitational meet for the Women’s was a 6K race, but the team has only been doing 5Ks leading up to that race.



“Last meet went well for the team, we saw a lot of individual success on the team,” redshirt senior Audrey Springer said. “It was our first 6K and I think it was a good preview maybe for the rest of the season.”

Junior runner Erika Barrett was proud of the solid performance of the team, but is hoping for a better performance in the future.



“Overall pretty solid meet as a team, but wasn’t insanely good for me,” junior runner Erika Barrett said. “After the first meet, I realized I needed to change the way I race. I changed for the second meet but not for this meet, so it made me know I needed to work on that for the conference meet.”



The results for the Women’s race at the Arturo Barrios Invitational meet, leading the team was Erika Barrett coming in 103 at a time of 22:28.2, Gwyneth Garcia coming in 138 at a time of 23:11.5, Laurynn Hogan coming in 165 with the time of 23:37.4, Miranda Vreeland coming in at 203 with the time of 24:20.5 and Sophia Castro coming in at 228 with the time of 25:03.2. As a team, they finished 27th overall.



Head coach Matt Layten was pleased to see that the runners from both teams had the strength and a great mindset to figure out how to compete when they did not feel like competing.



“A day where it wasn’t a great A level day, they were able to compete when they didn’t feel like they could compete at 100%,” Layten said, “I think we have some opportunities where both teams can get even better, that was the right meet to see what all they can practice so they can get better.”





