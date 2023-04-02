CVAD alumna pursues passion through jewelry

University alumna Ann Howington, College of Visual Arts and Design office support associate, expresses her love for American mid-century modern craft through her own jewelry line: Ann Howington Jewelry.

Since graduating from the university with a master’s in art history, Ann has been creating on and off for 40 years. She began teaching herself how to handcraft jewelry six and a half years ago through YouTube tutorials. While working at the department of studio art, Ann said she has also been able to get help from coworkers to learn even more about the craft, which she considers to be her main artistic goal.

“You learn along the way,” Ann said. “There’s just so many things to learn I can probably just keep doing this on and on.”

Ann’s daughter Anna Howington, 36, has been able to see how jewelry-making has influenced her mom’s daily life and how dedicated her mom is to her craft.

“She does it all the time,” Anna said. “It’s her favorite thing to do. She is just one of those people that’s always creating. Every night, [after she] comes home from work or on the weekends I’ll always find her in her studio. I’d definitely say it’s her passion.”

Anna describes the style of her mom’s pieces as “innovative” and “elegant” based on its modern, stone-based designs. The modern lines and art deco themes of her pieces are what customer and friend Sarah Rebekah said makes her craft stand out.

“They’re timeless designs,” Rebekah said.

Ann said she is inspired by a variety of aspects of life, from others’ jewelry to various colors. She said sometimes even her own jewelry-making processes create sources of inspiration.

“Sometimes I just have pieces of silver cut out on my bench and I just start playing around with them and making different shapes out of them,” Ann said. “A lot of times it’s just putting things together.”

Using argentium silver, which is easier for her to work with and tarnish-resistant, Ann creates geometric pieces that she would wear herself while also thinking of her customer base.

“My jewelry has a modern art aesthetic,” Ann Howington said. “I think I’m making something people would like. It’s for somebody that might want to have something unique for sure.”

Anna said she feels her mother’s pieces have a certain recognizable character that makes them stand out.

“When you see one of her pieces you know it’s her,” Anna said.“It has a certain voice to it I would say. She’s just extremely creative. Each piece is a very original [work] and she makes them all by hand, and she’s always thinking up new ideas.”

For Anna, it is important to her that her mom continues to share her work with the community because of the emotions they invoke in Ann’s customers. Rebekah said by wearing Ann’s pieces, she is able to feel special and loved, while Anna said she finds a new sense of confidence.

“I think they’re beautiful and I think they bring a lot of joy to the people who wear them and the people who see them,” Anna said.

The jeweler said being around fellow artists and the fact that she is able to still push herself creatively are what she likes most about crafting her own jewelry pieces. Ann also said she gets a sense of accomplishment from every piece she crafts and sells, and hopes to share her art with the Denton community for as long as she is able.

“It’s definitely something I plan to continue to do as long as my little fingers will work and let me do it,” Ann said.

Featured Image Ann Howington exhibits her jewelry at the Patterson Appleton Art Center in Denton on March 27, 2023. Marco Barrera