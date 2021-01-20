Daily’s Dose 1/20

North Texas Daily

January 20
18:21 2021
Welcome back to Daily’s Dose podcast. In this episode, join Jaden Oberkrom and Logan Thomson as they discuss WandaVision and all 10 Marvel movies releasing this year.

Featured illustration: Miranda Thomas

The North Texas Daily is the official student newspaper of the University of North Texas, proudly serving UNT and the Denton community since 1916.

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: Men’s and women’s basketball games versus Old Dominion postponed📝 @JohnFields0 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/MuGGoKLq7S

- 9 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@OberkromJaden: Make sure and check out the first episode of the semester! Super excited to continue the podcast! It’s going to be a great year! https://t.co/gV6zzW4eSu

- 11 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: Welcome back to Daily’s Dose podcast. In this episode, join @OberkromJaden and @lat2049 as they discuss WandaVision and all 10 Marvel movies releasing this year. https://t.co/1VDZI2ui2O https://t.co/jLkrJ5q0o5

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: President Biden, Vice President Harris promise unity to a divided nation📝 @Cris_to_balSoto https://t.co/lu5XwIIqvz

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@spencer_kain: have a lot of opinions and want to share them? we’re always looking for more volunteer writers to join the opinion section at @ntdaily! Send me a dm and I can get you involved and ready to write! This is for ALL students too, we want everyone to have their voice heard!

- 1 day ago

h J R

