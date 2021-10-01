North Texas Daily

Daily’s Dose 10/1

October 01
11:03 2021
Welcome back to Daily’s Dose podcast. This week, join Jaden and Logan as they discuss “Malignant” and their favorite horror movies from the last 11 years.

Featured illustration: Miranda Thomas

The North Texas Daily is the official student newspaper of the University of North Texas, proudly serving UNT and the Denton community since 1916.

