Daily’s Dose 10/1
October 01
11:03 2021
Welcome back to Daily’s Dose podcast. This week, join Jaden and Logan as they discuss “Malignant” and their favorite horror movies from the last 11 years.
Featured illustration: Miranda Thomas
Welcome back to Daily’s Dose podcast. This week, join Jaden and Logan as they discuss “Malignant” and their favorite horror movies from the last 11 years.
Featured illustration: Miranda Thomas
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment