Daily's Dose 10/2

Daily’s Dose 10/2

Daily’s Dose 10/2
October 02
12:00 2020
North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
1st October, 2020

1st October, 2020

Welcome back to Daily’s Dose podcast. In this episode, join Haley, Jaden and Chance as they talk about what’s on their fall playlist as we head into October.

Featured illustration by Miranda Thomas

childish gambinofallFrank Oceanled zepplinmumford & sonsmusicpierce the veilplaylistSZAtaylor swiftthe lumineersTyler the Creator
North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

The North Texas Daily is the official student newspaper of the University of North Texas, proudly serving UNT and the Denton community since 1916.

