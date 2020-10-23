Daily’s Dose 10/23
October 23
12:00 2020
Welcome back to Daily’s Dose podcast. In this episode, join Haley, Jaden and Chance as they rank their favorite horror films by fear factor.
See below for the full tier ranking:
Note: These films are ranked by fear factor, not by quality. This means that films in the F category are less scary than those in S, but does not mean they are worse films.
Featured illustration: Miranda Thomas
