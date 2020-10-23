North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Daily’s Dose 10/23

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Daily’s Dose 10/23

Daily’s Dose 10/23
October 23
12:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
22nd October, 2020

22nd October, 2020

Welcome back to Daily’s Dose podcast. In this episode, join Haley, Jaden and Chance as they rank their favorite horror films by fear factor.

See below for the full tier ranking:

Note: These films are ranked by fear factor, not by quality. This means that films in the F category are less scary than those in S, but does not mean they are worse films.

Featured illustration: Miranda Thomas

Tags
fearhorrorpodcastrankingscary movies
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

The North Texas Daily is the official student newspaper of the University of North Texas, proudly serving UNT and the Denton community since 1916.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: SGA launches new transparency initiative and Career Center program📝 @IleanaGarnand 📸 @JohnAndersontx https://t.co/zdWVxRifbw

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: University System holds “Ask Me Anything” event for employees📝 @IleanaGarnand 📸 @JohnAndersontx https://t.co/WnF3ymtNlF

- 7 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Disability Inclusion Society hosts forum on police and disabled people📝 @Mizecarter https://t.co/onoyhWqSlW

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@Michelle_J36: Had so much fun doing this! Go check out the Podcast you might learn something new about me 😌 https://t.co/RUIKb24m5r

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@thereal_Suarez: Bro we had a blast with this week’s podcast. Bekah (@bekah899) and I talked about so much with Jaleisa (@Michelle_J36), be sure to go check it out 🤙🏽 https://t.co/eRkl09uUwR

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram