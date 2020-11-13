North Texas Daily

Daily’s Dose 11/13

November 13
10:34 2020
12th November, 2020

Welcome back to Daily’s Dose podcast. In this episode, join Haley, Jaden and Chance as they discuss some of their favorite directors in the movie industry.

Featured illustration: Miranda Thomas

bong joon hodirectorsGreta Gerwigmoviespodcast
The North Texas Daily is the official student newspaper of the University of North Texas, proudly serving UNT and the Denton community since 1916.

