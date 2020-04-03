North Texas Daily

Daily’s Dose 4/3

April 03
17:45 2020
2nd April, 2020

Welcome back to Daily’s Dose podcast. In this episode, join Haley, Jaden and Nick in discussing the best video games to play while social distancing (and beyond).

Featured illustration by Miranda Thomas

animal crossinglego star warspodcastsimsskyrimthe walking deadthe witchervideo games
The North Texas Daily is the official student newspaper of the University of North Texas, proudly serving UNT and the Denton community since 1916.

