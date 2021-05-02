North Texas Daily

Daily's Dose 5/2

Daily's Dose 5/2

Daily’s Dose 5/2
May 02
2021
Welcome back to Daily’s Dose podcast. This week, join Jaden and Logan, along with special guests Will Tarpley and Zach Thomas, as they discuss “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

Featured illustration: Miranda Thomas

The North Texas Daily is the official student newspaper of the University of North Texas, proudly serving UNT and the Denton community since 1916.

