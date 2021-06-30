Daily’s Dose 6/30

North Texas Daily

June 30
21:08 2021
Welcome back to Daily’s Dose podcast. In today’s episode, join Jaden and Logan as they discuss LGBTQ+ representation in film and television to close out Pride Month.

Featured illustration: Miranda Thomas

The North Texas Daily is the official student newspaper of the University of North Texas, proudly serving UNT and the Denton community since 1916.

