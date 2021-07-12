Daily’s Dose 7/12
July 12
21:06 2021
Welcome back to Daily’s Dose podcast. This week, join Jaden and Logan as they discuss the new “Fear Street” trilogy and talk about films they recommend for each other.
Featured illustration: Miranda Thomas
