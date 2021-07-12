Daily’s Dose 7/12

North Texas Daily

Welcome back to Daily’s Dose podcast. This week, join Jaden and Logan as they discuss the new “Fear Street” trilogy and talk about films they recommend for each other.

Featured illustration: Miranda Thomas

The North Texas Daily is the official student newspaper of the University of North Texas, proudly serving UNT and the Denton community since 1916.

